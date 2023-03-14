Home World The coach of Germany did not invite Thomas Miller to the national team Sports
The coach of the German national football team, Hansi Flick, announced the list for friendly matches, and the legendary footballer was not on it.

Source: Profimedia/Marcelo Machado de Melo/Fotoarena/Sipa USA

The coach of the German football team, Hansi Flick, announced the list for friendly matches against Belgium and Peru at the end of March and June. To the surprise of many, Thomas Miller, the legend of the national team, was not among those invited. On the occasion of not being invited to the national team, the German posted an official message on his Instagram profile.

“Yesterday it was announced that Hansi Flick will not invite me for the next two gatherings. We appreciate each other and will continue to be in good contact. Then we will see how it goes, I’m keeping my fingers crossed for the boys for the first international games of the year. Personally, I want to take advantage of the representative break to prepare for the upcoming commitments at Bayern. The decisive phase of the club football season is just around the corner. We have a great starting position in all three competitions and we have a lot more planned for this season! My hunger for trophies is unceasing!”Miller wrote.

Selector Flik also spoke to the media about this situation, which he pointed out that the door to the national team is not closed for Thomas Müllerespecially now considering his importance in Bayern’s game. “I spoke with Thomas and he will not be invited to the games in March and June, I want to give a chance to the younger players with the national team, but it does not mean that his career in Germany is over or that he will not have an important role at the Euros. He is looking at things like me, as a national team player he doesn’t retire. You either get a call up or you don’t, and now he’s on hold until the summer. And why would I close the door on a player like that forever? Look at his current importance for Bayern, he’s completely important again and I’m very happy for him.”Flik explained to “Zidojce Zeitung”.

With the Panthers, Miller won the World Championship in 2014, and bronze in South Africa in 2010. He is in the Bundesliga this season participated in 11 goals of his team, with seven assists and four goals. Recently, Miller has often been in the spotlight after his statements after the match with PSG when he stung Lionel Messi. Bayern is currently first in the standings with two points more than Borussia Dortmund, and in the Champions League they have qualified for the quarterfinals where they await their opponent.

