The coach of Miami grabbed his head because of the question about Nikola Jokic | Sports

Did Miami intentionally make Jokic shoot instead of assist? Coach Spolstra did not support such a theory and laughed at the press conference.

Miami surprised Denver on their court and won 111:108 to tie the NBA Finals series at 1:1, and the fact that Nikola Jokic played great and scored 41 points didn’t help the home team either. The Serbian basketball player did not have the support of his teammates and, unlike some previous matches, he focused more on shots (16/28), and it is striking that he had only four assists, which is far below his average.

That prompted an ESPN reporter to ask Miami coach Erik Spoelstra at a press conference if his team deliberately decided to make Jokić shoot more instead of assisting. Although the journalist denied that she was oversimplifying the game in that way, Spolstra grabbed his head.

“That’s… Ridiculous. That’s just… That’s how the layman’s eye sees things”Erik Spoelstra was unexpectedly unpleasant and laughed because of what he had to explain.

“Nikola Jokic is an amazing basketball player, twice in the last two years he was the best on the planet, you can’t just say let’s turn him into a ‘shooter’. That’s not how the game is played. There’s so much action… We just have to focus on the things we do, and he makes us play the hard way. Thank you!”Spolstra said before he picked himself up and left the press conference where he spoke highly of his boys.

Nikola Jokic lost against Miami.
