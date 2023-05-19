the coach’s words after Bayer-Roma

Jose Mourinho commented in the press conference on the return match of the Europa League between Bayer Leverkusen e Roma finished 0-0. The double challenge decreed that the Giallorossi will be in the final of Budapest at the Puskas Arena on May 31st. What was decisive was the goal by Bove all‘Olympic in the first leg.

00:12

Mourinho: “The final is more important than last year’s”

What was the quality that Mourinho thinks he has brought to this team? “This final is more important than last year’s. Big teams that lose 4-5 fundamental players suffer. We, on the other hand, manage to come up with something more in difficulties”.





00:10

Mourinho: “Proud of Roma”

“The boys were extraordinary with a really important emotional control. I’m super proud of them. Usually in these moments we say: it’s a pleasure to work with them. For me it’s not a pleasure, but an honour”.







00:07

Mourinho after Bayer-Roma: “Epic match”

“Months ago when Smalling, Gini, Paulo were injured… It was we who thought “it’s still possible”. today was epic, against a great stadium, a great opponent and a great referee. Without him it would have been a chaotic match.”

00:05

Mourinho and the group

“The boys are extraordinary. I’ve been here with them for two years, some come in and some leave. We miss those who leave, I’m absolutely sure Sergio Oliveira also celebrated this victory. I too have an extraordinary group of assistants, analysts, trainers who work very, very much”. Thus Mourinho in the press conference afterwards Bayer-Roma.





23:37

Mourinho, the comment on the final against Sevilla

Mourinho learns live in the studios of Sky that the opponent of Rome in the Europa League final will be Sevilla. “Juve or Sevilla, they are both strong, my concern was going to the final. Sevilla are a very strong team and have great experience, then we’ll think about it, now we’ll think about the championship.”

23:36

Mourinho and Xabi Alonso

“It’s very difficult for me to play against my friends, I don’t like celebrating in front of my friends. Xabi is doing an extraordinary job, I struggle a bit but I rejoice inside.”

23:35

Mourinho and the Roma players

“Me in the history of Roma? My concern is to help the kids grow, the Roma fans to always do their best and bring joy to these people. Today is a very great joy after another European final”.

23:34

Mourinho, appeal to Roma fans

“This is an incredible team, I don’t know if I can ask the Roma fans for more but these guys deserve something special on Monday (Salernitana is here, ed) when we leave Trigoria to go to the Olimpico”.

23:33

Mourinho on Roma injuries

“This is my team, if we didn’t have Smalling on the bench maybe we couldn’t win. If you lose Spinazzola and then Celik, it would have been difficult without a ready replacement. Even the little details matter. Smalling gave everything but I could have said the same thing about Bove who used to play on the plastic fields and now plays as a fifth right back.”

23:30

Mourinho, the message for Emilia Romagna

“We want to send a message to Emilia Romagna: come on! In difficulties you find the best of yourself. In Rome it is a great time to celebrate but let’s not forget their sadness and difficulties”. He said it Jose Mourinho to the microphones of Sky after the semi-final against Bayer which gave Roma their second European final in a row.

23:02

