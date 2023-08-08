The Coffee Cup Test: A Surprising Way Employers Determine Hiring Fit

Title: Former Boss Reveals Unique Interview Test to Determine Attitude of Candidates

When it comes to job interviews, candidates often aim to leave a lasting impression and increase their chances of securing a position. However, a former boss has recently shared a rather unconventional method for evaluating candidates’ suitability for a job – the “coffee cup test.”

Trent Innes, who previously worked at Xero Australia and left in September 2021, asserted that he would not hire individuals who failed his coffee cup test. In his view, this test reveals more about a person’s attitude than any interview question, leading him to automatically blacklist those who didn’t pass from working at his company.

During a conversation on the business podcast, The Venture, with entrepreneur Lambros Photios in 2019, Trent divulged his trick. He explained that he would always take interviewees for a walk into one of their kitchens, where they would somehow always end up with a drink.

Upon returning to the interview room, Trent paid close attention to whether the interviewee would take the empty cup to the kitchen. According to him, this gesture encapsulates the “wash your coffee cup” concept, which symbolizes a positive attitude. He believes that skills, knowledge, and experience can develop over time, but a person’s attitude is the key determining factor.

Trent’s trick seems to have proven effective, as the kitchens in his office are consistently clean. He emphasizes the importance of cleanliness within the Xero company culture, and anyone failing to follow this concept would not fit in well. He expects employees to embody the principle of “washing your coffee cup” by diligently completing their tasks and taking on responsibilities.

This unique approach to evaluating candidates has sparked interest and debate within the business community. While some may find it an innovative way to gauge attitude, others might argue that it oversimplifies complex qualifications and skills required for a specific job.

Regardless, Trent Innes firmly believes in the effectiveness of his coffee cup test and stands by his decision to use it as a deciding factor in the selection process. As job seekers prepare for their next interview, they may want to keep in mind the importance of not just their qualifications, but also the impression they leave behind during seemingly ordinary moments.

It remains to be seen how widely this “coffee cup test” will be adopted by other employers, but for now, it offers an intriguing glimpse into the evolving dynamics of job interviews and the role of attitude in the workplace.

