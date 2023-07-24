The collapse of Serbian basketball because of Nikola Jokić is written by Croats Sport

Croatian media write that with the dismissal of Nikola Jokć, big problems will begin for Serbian basketball.

Serbia is going to the World Cup without the biggest star of the team, Nikola Jokić. The NBA champion and Denver basketball player decided not to be in the national team for the upcoming Mundobasket. Svetislav Pešić published a wider list, including the Nuggets center, and the Croatian “Indeks” sees it as the beginning of the downfall of Serbian basketball!

In the text written by Toni Horvat, Nikola is the main topic. “His decision angered many in Serbia, it can be seen from the comments on social networks, who are now cursing themselves because they get up at four in the morning to watch him. They mention horses to him and make him go play for the Americans. Many perceive that move as a betrayal of their homeland, they are hurt like when they are rejected or left by a girlfriend and they react to it with infantile outbursts. But, whoever expected to see Jokić in the Serbian jersey this summer, is spending his life in serious delusions, it’s the same as believing that the earth is a flat plate“, the text states.

He reminded that Nikola played for Serbia at the European Championship last year, and then he went to the Preparations in Denver, then won the title with the Nuggets, and that now he should repeat the same. “This means that from August 2022 to June 2024, out of a possible 22 months, he would have only one and a half months free. Guys, be serious. I will ask all of you just this: If you work all year, you don’t see your family, then you have three or four weeks a year to go to the sea, but you are called to dig canals, introduce electricity or build buildings for the good of the country, to be socially useful instead of going to the sea. What would most of you do?”



They state that the decision is neither fresh nor unexpected. “They skipped representative duties and others, without understandable reasons, referred to mysterious injuries or club bans. I don’t believe the Nuggets banned him from playing, they respect him too much for that. If they did, who could blame them? They have invested so much in him, imagine if he suffers an injury from being overworked. He has a huge obligation to them, which includes maximum self-care. He also has a great obligation towards Serbia, but it is based on emotions. I believe that he made this decision a long time ago and that he waited for the last moment to confirm it, because he wanted to postpone the anger of a disappointed nation and to avoid unpleasant shouts at the hippodrome or on the Tara rafting.”

They compared Serbian and Croatian basketball. “The reactions of the fans are understandable, it is a basketball country proud of the tradition of that sport both in the national team and in the club. Serbia always had a national team cult, which Croatia lost a long time ago. In Croatia, basketball fell to fourth place a long time ago, due to the collapse of handball and water polo, the difference is no longer so great. The Croatian Abaligas have an average of 1,000 fans in the stands, over 20,000 people come to the matches between Partizan and Zvezda in the Arena. Here, basketball is of interest only to rare fanatics with a sporting taste acquired when we bit into it while it was still our pride. New generations show much less interest in both watching and playing, so the production of new talent is falling and will continue to fall.”

Then part of the text is devoted to basketball in Serbia. “Is there a possibility for the same to happen in Serbia? In the short term, difficult, because the importance of basketball is great, Partizan and Zvezda are investing millions to compete in the Euroleague, the interest is huge, as is the base of children from which future stars are drawn. Long term? The trend is not good, not because of Jokić, whom it is selfish and rude to condemn. Not because of Vasilij Micić, who is going to try himself in the NBA league. Whether we want to admit it or not, the world is ruled by money, basketball is ruled by the NBA and everything adapts to it. Canceling the national team because of the NBA is a long-standing practice in all countries, there is no country that has not faced it. It’s a new reality that we can either accept or continue to live in delusion and get annoyed by something common.”

For the end, they left the part about foreigners in the national team. “FIBA allowed the naturalization of players, it used it for some, it destroyed the cult of the national team for others. Serbia still resists the use of that rule, even though American women played in women’s basketball. Basketball-proud countries like Serbia and Lithuania see an American in that jersey as sacrilege. However, the emotions brought by the representation should be separated. If the Americans somehow took Jokić from Serbia, why shouldn’t Serbia use someone from their pool or compensate for that lack. One dismissal is not a trend, especially if it is understandable, until it starts to lead to “lesser” players bypassing the national team. That is why Serbia should not insult Jokić, but be proud of him and grateful when he puts on the ‘sacred’ jersey. If the cult of the national team is declining, it is not declining because of him, but because of world basketball, which is ruled by the league whose most valuable asset he is at the moment,” the text concludes.

