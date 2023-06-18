by blogsicilia.it – ​​55 seconds ago

The inspection of the rubble detached from the Quattro Canti in Palermo will be carried out tomorrow. The firefighters intervened yesterday and made the monument safe under the eyes of tourists and passers-by, incredulous by…

Read this news

Disclaimer – The post entitled: «The collapse of the Quattro Canti, tomorrow the inspection amid controversy and incredulous tourists appeared 55 seconds ago in the online newspaper blogsicilia.it».