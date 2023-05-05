The collective that makes the banners of radical anti-fascists in protests in France

Loading player

The French newspaper The world he recounted the story of the banners that have been seen in recent weeks in front of some parts of the protest marches against the pension reform wanted by President Emmanuel Macron. The banners are from the collective Black Lines which since 2018 has brought together more than three hundred artists, street artists and graffiti artists. Up to now he has mainly created large murals whose themes are social and climate justice, anti-fascism, anti-racism and anti-capitalism, but for some time he has also been producing banners that are carried in processions by those who The world generically defines “black bloc”, informal and autonomous movements of anti-fascists who practice radical actions. The banners signed by Black Lines are often seized by the police who then take pictures with those banners, as if they were trophies.

“Nous vivons pour marcher sur la tête des rois”, “We live to walk on the heads of kings”, said the black and white banner at the head of the Paris demonstration on Thursday 16 February. Ten meters wide, it was based on a quotation from Shakespeare’s Henry IV, and showed a hooded crouching man. Other slogans read “Notre révolte ne peut être dissoute” (“Our revolt cannot be dissolved”), “Qui sème la hess récolte le zbeul” (“He who sows misery reaps storm”), and “Qu’un seul tienne, les autres suivront” (“It is enough for only one to resist, the others will follow”), which is also the title of a film French film from 2009 by director Léa Fehner.

The sentences are accompanied by drawings of militants, men and women, with balaclavas, who clash with the police, and often animals are present.

Making banners, he explains The world in the article which was also shared on social media by the collective, there are about fifteen male and female artists, and they are between 18 and 60 years old. There is Poisonwho works between France and Mexico and whose opera better known and shared is that of two militants kissing while holding a weapon. There are two Chilean brothers and there is Vinci, who was already making banners for the Justice for Adama movement (Adama Traoré, who died at the age of 24 in July 2016 two hours after being arrested by three French policemen who had pinned him to the ground crushing it with their weight).

Finally, there is Itvan Kebadian. He is 37 years old, he attended the Fine Arts school in Bourges and Nantes and is today a recognized artist, with a Parisian gallery that represents him. Black Lines started with him.

Itvan Kebadian is the son of the French director of Armenian origin Jacques Kebadianassistant director to Robert Bresson, a Trotskyist, and one of the founders of the ARC collective, Atelier de Recherche Cinématographique, which made some of the symbolic films of the French May, that social, political, cultural and even philosophical revolt against capitalism, the imperialism and the Gaullist power which, starting in 1968 from the universities of Paris and from the factories, then infected the whole country, and beyond.

In April 2018, Jacques Kebadian took Itvan and his half-brothers to Yerevan, the capital of Armenia, for the first time. In those days the population was protesting in what would later be called the “velvet revolution”, which managed to oust Serzh Sargsyan, in power for ten years and accused of having transformed Armenia into an authoritarian regime. Those days were the anniversary of the Armenian genocide and according to Itvan Kebadian it was also for that reason that the army’s repression was moderate, contributing to the success of the movement.

“At that moment,” says Kebadian a The world, “I understood that it’s not power relationships, but symbolic relationships that make revolutions”. In April 2018 France was preparing to celebrate the anniversary of the French May and it was on that occasion that Black Lines was formed.

In May 1968, male and female artists played a fundamental role. The Ecole des Beaux Arts in Paris, near the Sorbonne, was occupied and there was born the Atelier Populaire, which became a place of political and artistic activity in support of the protest. They were produced by the Atelier Populaire i posters which were distributed at demonstrations, which were hung on the walls of the city, of factories, on the barricades and which later became the very image of the revolt. «The posters produced by Atelier Populaire are weapons in the service of the struggle and are an inseparable part of it. Their place is in places of conflict, that is to say, in the streets and on the walls of factories», said one of the Atelier’s statements.

From that experience, other artistic groups and collectives were born, such as the équipe Grapuswhich held together political, social and cultural commitment, and which in fact Black Lines also continues to carry forward.

For the fiftieth anniversary of May ’68, the autonomous, radical and anti-fascist movements from all over Europe took part in a procession in Paris: «All these people did not know each other and found each other through the symbolic force of a “uniform”», says Itvan Kebadian, referring to the aesthetics of the so-called black bloc, to the black color and the balaclavas that distinguish them. “Their banners, one after another, made me think of painted walls.” And so the work of the collective began.

Kebadian also explained how the collective’s relationship with militants works. The banners are not commissioned, they arrive at the processions without the bearer knowing what messages they contain. They arrive through a series of steps that make it very difficult to identify authors, authors, recipients and places of production.

When a banner is finished, Kebadian says, it is wrapped in brown paper. “We have fun, we put Barbie wrapping paper, with ribbons, everything is an artistic act”. When the various movements (the antifa or the Young Antifascist Guard) come to collect them (“and it is often an intermediary” who does it) they do not know what they are taking, nor who made the banners: «The chain is discontinuous. What’s beautiful is that it is constantly renewed. It changes who designs the banners, who carries them, who holds them at the demonstrations, and also the places where they end up afterwards». Kebadian says that for him art «is like the court jester, he can at the same time stay in the slums and tell the monarch that he is ugly. Being at the center of this conflict, like a thin film, this is the place of the artist».

The police immediately understood the role played by these banners, which since 2018 have been present in various moments of protest that have taken place in France, including that of the “yellow vests”.

From the third year of mobilization of the “yellow vests”, explained a militant, the police “systematically charged them. It spotted them and, suddenly, charged from two separate directions to isolate and catch them». There are several photographs circulating on social networks that make fun of these policemen who, after the marches, take pictures of themselves with the banners seized from the demonstrators as if they were trophies. Of the eighty banners Black Lines has made so far, about fifty have been commandeered or destroyed.

Itvan Kebadian said that since the beginning of March the police repression has further intensified: «Before, as soon as someone dropped the banner, there was someone who replaced it. Today, however, people hesitate in front of the offices».

The police know the collective well. In a note from the information security services of the French Interior Ministry some time ago it says that the objective of its members was «to create an anti-fascist bloc of “yellow vests”. Mainly in Paris but also in Belgium». There followed a whole list of countries where Black Lines had done work.

Among the direct law enforcement actions taken by the police against the collective, Kebadian cited the disruption of the supply of the canvas that Black Lines uses for banners. It came from the scraps of a company that produces it by the mile, he says, but his manager ordered overnight that the scraps be made unavailable. «After which» he concludes «it would really be the best if in the country of Charlie (Charlie HebdoFrench satirical weekly ndr) and freedom of expression graffiti ended up behind bars.