The collision in Čačak entered the opposite direction in the roundabout and caused a collision | Info

On the Ibar highway in the town of Preljina near Čačak during the afternoon, there was a traffic accident when two passenger vehicles collided.

On the Ibar highway in the town of Preljina near Čačak during the afternoon, a serious traffic accident occurred when two passenger vehicles collided. There were only drivers in both cars, they were injured and transferred to the General Hospital in Čačak by ambulance.

“The Peugeot driver entered the roundabout in the opposite direction and collided with an oncoming Fiat vehicle.“, one of the eyewitnesses tells “RINA”.

Long lines of vehicles were formed on this section of the Ibarska highway during the investigation. The condition of the crash participant is known.

“Two people were injured in a traffic accident in Preljina. A 60-year-old man suffered a chest injury with stable vital parameters. The second injured person, a male person, aged 40, with a chest injury, was admitted in a stable condition. The diagnosis of the patient is in progress“, was confirmed in the Čačak General Hospital.

