Home » The collision in Čačak entered the opposite direction in the roundabout and caused a collision | Info
World

The collision in Čačak entered the opposite direction in the roundabout and caused a collision | Info

by admin
The collision in Čačak entered the opposite direction in the roundabout and caused a collision | Info

On the Ibar highway in the town of Preljina near Čačak during the afternoon, there was a traffic accident when two passenger vehicles collided.

Source: RINA.RS

On the Ibar highway in the town of Preljina near Čačak during the afternoon, a serious traffic accident occurred when two passenger vehicles collided. There were only drivers in both cars, they were injured and transferred to the General Hospital in Čačak by ambulance.

The Peugeot driver entered the roundabout in the opposite direction and collided with an oncoming Fiat vehicle.“, one of the eyewitnesses tells “RINA”.

Long lines of vehicles were formed on this section of the Ibarska highway during the investigation. The condition of the crash participant is known.

Two people were injured in a traffic accident in Preljina. A 60-year-old man suffered a chest injury with stable vital parameters. The second injured person, a male person, aged 40, with a chest injury, was admitted in a stable condition. The diagnosis of the patient is in progress“, was confirmed in the Čačak General Hospital.

(WORLD/RINA)

See also  Mariupol militiamen accuse Russian invaders: "They use chemical weapons"

You may also like

Sudan, seven-day ceasefire agreed: it will start on...

Milan overwhelms Sampdoria 5-1: Giroud overflowing, hat-trick

Serie A Verona defeated by Atalanta, Darko Lazović...

Ana Nikolić did not appear at the Ace...

Li Hui, Special Representative of the Chinese Government...

Palermo, here is the shock PHOTO from the...

The most unpredictable vote of the last 10...

American basketball player Elijah Williams captured in Montenegro...

Hooligan hit Milan Borjan | Sport

Russia claims Bahmut, Ukraine denies loss

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy