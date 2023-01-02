Original title: The Colombian government reached a bilateral ceasefire agreement with armed groups such as the National Liberation Army of Colombia

On December 31, 2022 local time, Colombian President Gustavo Petro announced that the Colombian government had reached a six-month agreement with the five major illegal armed groups in the country, including the National Liberation Army of Colombia. bilateral ceasefire agreement. The cease-fire period is from January 1 to June 30, 2023, and this period can be extended according to the progress of negotiations.

Local officials said that since the new Colombian government took office, more than a dozen illegal armed groups have declared a unilateral ceasefire, which provides conditions for further deepening the Colombian peace process.

The “Colombia National Liberation Army” has been at war with government forces for a long time. In 2017, the Colombian government and the “National Liberation Army of Colombia” officially started peace negotiations. In May 2018, after the two sides concluded the fifth round of peace talks in Havana, Cuba, the negotiation process stalled. On November 21, 2022, peace talks resumed in Caracas, the capital of Venezuela. (Headquarters reporter Zhang Mengyi)