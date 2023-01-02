Home World The Colombian government reached a bilateral ceasefire agreement with the “National Liberation Army of Colombia” and other armed groups
World

The Colombian government reached a bilateral ceasefire agreement with the “National Liberation Army of Colombia” and other armed groups

by admin

Original title: The Colombian government reached a bilateral ceasefire agreement with armed groups such as the National Liberation Army of Colombia

On December 31, 2022 local time, Colombian President Gustavo Petro announced that the Colombian government had reached a six-month agreement with the five major illegal armed groups in the country, including the National Liberation Army of Colombia. bilateral ceasefire agreement. The cease-fire period is from January 1 to June 30, 2023, and this period can be extended according to the progress of negotiations.

Local officials said that since the new Colombian government took office, more than a dozen illegal armed groups have declared a unilateral ceasefire, which provides conditions for further deepening the Colombian peace process.

The “Colombia National Liberation Army” has been at war with government forces for a long time. In 2017, the Colombian government and the “National Liberation Army of Colombia” officially started peace negotiations. In May 2018, after the two sides concluded the fifth round of peace talks in Havana, Cuba, the negotiation process stalled. On November 21, 2022, peace talks resumed in Caracas, the capital of Venezuela. (Headquarters reporter Zhang Mengyi)

See also  Waterpolo World Cup, overwhelming Setterosa: 31-5 against Colombia, Italy in the quarterfinals

You may also like

A tumultuous year is over, the world is...

2023 gets off to a grim start as...

Syria, Israeli attack on Damascus airport: two dead

UAE’s new year drone fireworks display lights up...

There is smog in Huanghuai, Jianghuai and other...

Iran, the roommate of the former student of...

Russia, the mystery of the woman who plays...

Central Meteorological Observatory: There are smog in Huanghuai,...

Caucasus, Republic of Artsakh under siege. The appeal...

Embark on a New Journey and Create New...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy