The comic epic of Ferré Gola: a comeback worthy of a musical | The librist

In the sometimes melodramatic universe of music, a remarkable story unfolded: that of the Congolese musician artist, Ferré Gola. Like a funny and captivating symphony, his meteoric rise in just one year has been filled with adventures as unexpected as his own music.

Act 1: The melodious incarceration

In May 2022, when we wondered if Ferré Gola had received a lesson from the “Guide of the Playful Little Prisoner”, he entered the prison world for family reasons, seeming to play hide and seek with the spotlight. However, the artist was not ready to give his creative energy a break, transforming his cell into an improvised studio where musical notes danced with the bars.

Ferré’s unexpected vacation in the prison kingdom ended in August 2022, when he decided it was time to join the outside world again. His reappearance was as sudden as the opening of the curtains of a theater, and he quickly launched into a frantic dance on the musical stage. Facing the press, he shared his confession with a modesty that could have been the last ingredient of a Hollywood comedy. It was the beginning of a musical “Remontada” that even the most inventive screenwriters could not have dreamed of.

Like an experienced juggler, he picked up every falling ball and continued his musical performance with steely determination.

Act 2: The Symphony of Rebirth

The highlight of the show came in November 2022, with the release of his album “Dynasty”, spiced up by the song “Liberty”, to mark his release from prison. Music critics, perplexed by this rise as surprising as a cat dancing the tango, had to face the facts: Ferré Gola was here to stay.

And then, as in a scenario worthy of a Hollywood film, November 2022 saw Ferré Gola announce that he was going to perform at the Martyrs stadium in Kinshasa. A masterstroke that made observers’ heads spin, creating suspense as intense as the last episode of a hit series.

Act 3: Emotional Melodies

The story would not be complete without the poignant drama experienced this year. In April 2023, life played a painful note in taking his brother, Guy Gola. Sadness crept into Ferré Gola’s musical, adding emotional depth to its comeback. But that wasn’t the end.

Act 4: The majestic performance

In June 2023, like a conductor leading a human symphony, Ferré brings together nearly 150,000 fans at the Martyrs stadium in Kinshasa. The spectators shouted his name as if he were the answer to an unsolvable mathematical enigma. A performance without a major sponsor, like a performance without a net, thus affirming its place at the top of the musical poster.

And as if he had decided that winning hearts wasn’t enough, he accepted the invitation to the Jeux de la Francophonie in August 2023, adding an international touch to his already extravagant career.

How to explain that the organizing committee of these games was forced to prohibit music lovers from coming to the place planned for the event given the crowd which had tamed the stadium of the martyrs on the one hand and the esplanade of the palace of the people on the other hand?

🚨 URGENT – Press release The National Committee of the Francophone Games, organizer of the Games, would like to inform the Kinshasa public that both the Stade des Martyrs and the Palais du Peuple are overflowing with people.

💢Did you know? The musician artist Ferre Gola Le Padre of Congolese nationality 🇨🇩 provided the show during the closing ceremony of the IX Games of La Francophonie, on August 06, 2023 at the Stade des Martyrs in Kinshasa.

Final Act: The Melody of Life

The keys to Ferré Gola’s success are as simple as a catchy chorus: an unwavering determination that even survived bars, hours of training to shape his musical talent, a support team that could have organized a conference on “How to the dreams of his favorite artist”, a readiness to embrace opportunities as if they were gourmet delights, and an ironclad perseverance, like a cat trying to catch a virtual mouse.

Ultimately, the story of Ferré Gola is a captivating musical comedy, a complex score where laughter, tears and applause mingle in a whirlwind of notes. Like a comedy hero, he knew how to transform each ordeal into a punchline, each obstacle into a chorus, and each dream into an unforgettable melody. Like an expert juggler, Ferré managed to keep the balls of life in the air, creating haunting music from the most improbable notes. An exceptional comeback that confirms that life, with all its cacophony, is the greatest spectacle.

