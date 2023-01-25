Home World The commander of the Armed Forces of Ukraine inherits one million and donates it to the army
The commander of the Armed Forces of Ukraine inherits one million and donates it to the army

The commander of the Armed Forces of Ukraine inherits one million and donates it to the army

ODESSA – The good soldier and the corrupt politician: while Ukraine is shaken by the earthquake of investigations into corruption which is spreading to the top levels of the government, even hitting the defense ministry in the heart, a diametrically opposite story arrives from the USA referring to one of the most beloved Ukrainians in their homeland: the commander of the armed forces, General Valeriy Zaluzhnyinherited a million dollars from a Ukrainian American and transferred the entire sum to the army.

