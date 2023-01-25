ODESSA – The good soldier and the corrupt politician: while Ukraine is shaken by the earthquake of investigations into corruption which is spreading to the top levels of the government, even hitting the defense ministry in the heart, a diametrically opposite story arrives from the USA referring to one of the most beloved Ukrainians in their homeland: the commander of the armed forces, General Valeriy Zaluzhnyinherited a million dollars from a Ukrainian American and transferred the entire sum to the army.

And