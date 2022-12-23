Listen to the audio version of the article

The final report of the House committee on the events of January 6, 2021, the attack by supporters of Donald Trump on Capitol Hill, says the former US president has engaged in a “multi-part conspiracy” to overturn the results legitimacy of the 2020 presidential election and did not act to prevent his supporters from attacking the Capitol. The extraordinary 18-month investigation into the former president and the violent insurrection of two years ago concludes with these considerations. The central cause of the unrest was “one man,” the report reads, namely Trump. The insurrection gravely threatened democracy and “put the lives of American lawmakers at risk,” the nine-member group concluded. In the two months between the election and the insurrection, the report reads, “President Trump or his inner circle engaged in at least 200 apparent public or private acts of public or private public or private public awareness, pressure, or condemnation of state legislators or administrators.” state or local elections, to overturn the results of state elections.”

An 814 page report

The 814-page report released Thursday was drafted after the commission questioned more than 1,000 witnesses, held 10 hearings and obtained millions of pages of documents. Witnesses, ranging from many of Trump’s closest law enforcement aides to some of the rioters themselves, detailed Trump’s actions in the weeks leading up to the insurrection and how his extensive pressure campaign to overthrow the his defeat directly affected those who brutally clashed with police and smashed through the windows and doors of the Capitol on January 6, 2021.

Trump: It’s a witch hunt

As he did with Russiagate, Trump labels the final report of the investigation into the assault on Congress as a “witch hunt”, in which the Justice Department is recommended to indict the former president for having inspired and helped the revolt, asking for his perpetual ban on public office. “An unselected, mostly partisan committee made no mention of the fact that Pelosi did not heed my recommendation to mobilize more troops in Washington – writes Trump on his social Truth – they did not report the peaceful and patriotic words that I used nor analyzed the reasons for the protest, the electoral fraud». In the post, Trump refers to what he and his loyalists said after the revolt, namely that he had given the order to mobilize the National Guard before January 6, which the then interim defense minister, Christopher Miller, he denied in his deposition before the commission that last night published the final report of the investigation.