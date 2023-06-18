by palermotoday.it – ​​17 seconds ago

The Sicilian Committee for the centenary of Matteotti’s martyrdom has officially begun its activity, presented in the Sala Rossa “Pio La Torre” of Palazzo dei Normanni, during a meeting organized by the Italian Federation of Associations…

Read this news

Disclaimer – The post entitled: «The Committee for the centenary of the martyrdom of Giacomo Matteotti is born appeared 17 seconds ago on the online newspaper palermotoday.it».