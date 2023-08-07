The companions of Ukrainian soldiers who died in the war gather in an association that offers psychological support – Corriere TV

The women organize support courses in eight meetings to overcome the pain of mourning

Ukrainian flags planted in Maidan Square in Kiev, Zaporizhzhia and elsewhere in the country commemorate every soldier who died in battle. The initiative was organized by a group of women who lost their comrades in the war. Translated, the name of their association means “My love, I will continue to live”. “My husband fought in Mariupol and Azovstal – says a member of the association – he was killed by the Russians on April 18, 2022. After his death I fell into depression, I needed psychological help”. Society is not ready, says another woman from the group, to the problem of war widowed wives. The association was born to make up for this void and this need: it organizes psychological support courses divided into eight meetings and for eight people at a time.

August 7, 2023 – Updated August 7, 2023 , 9:51 pm

