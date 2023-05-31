The company Forma Ideale received the “Consumer’s Favorite” award for the second time | Info

Consumers from all over Serbia chose their favorite brand in the “Furniture” category and expressed their gratitude to the company for its responsible attitude towards the community.

Source: Promo/Mileta Mirčetić

The “My Serbia” association, as part of the “Best in Serbia” campaign, which it implements in cooperation with the Consumer Center of Serbia, and with the support of the Ministry of Internal and Foreign Trade of the Republic of Serbia and the City of Belgrade, awarded Forma ideale the “Consumer’s Favorite” award for the second time in the category “Furniture”, which is awarded solely on the basis of consumer votes for the favorite brand on the Serbian market.

“It is a great pleasure and honor for us that the Forma Ideale brand was chosen by consumers as their favorite on the Serbian market for the second time. For us, this is another confirmation of the image of the company that we have been carefully building together with our consumers for the past 28 years. We are aware that this award confirms our commitment and quality of work, but at the same time it motivates us to continue providing the best solutions and a quality offer for our consumers,” he said. Aleksandar Rujeskovicmarketing director of the Forma Ideale company.

The award “Consumer’s Favorite” was awarded to the Forma Ideale company in 2021 as well, when for the first time consumers chose their favorite brands on the Serbian market as part of the “Best in Serbia” campaign.

Source: Promo/Mileta Mirčetić

About the company

Forma Ideale is a leader in the production and sale of panel furniture in Serbia and the region. The development path of a growing company is the result of good organization, careful planning and constant and detailed study of market demands and responding to them.

Forma Ideale is today classified as a large company, with around 1,800 employees. Production is carried out in three production facilities, in Kragujevac and Majdanpek, with the application of the most modern technological processes, and the production and storage space covers approximately 70,000 m2.

Successful market orientation and good commercial policy have enabled the company to have a leading position in Serbia. The branched retail network includes 42 salons (and an Internet store), which cover more than 60,000 m2 in almost all major cities in Serbia.

During 28 years of operation, the area for business was expanded to world markets, which resulted in Forma Ideale becoming one of the leading exporters of furniture in Serbia. Currently, about 80 percent of Forma Ideale’s products are marketed in approximately 80 countries in Europe, Asia, Africa and Latin America, with exports to EU markets recording double-digit growth rates in recent years.

Inventive performance on the market, constant education of professional staff, quality of offer and attractive prices, but also a responsible attitude towards the community and the environment have built a recognizable image of the company, Forma Ideale is not only a company engaged in production and sales, but also one of the leading socially responsible company in Serbia, which every year designates an increasing percentage of profits for that purpose, counting over 450 donor activities so far.