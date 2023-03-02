by siciliafan.it – ​​35 seconds ago

Madonie cable car: the proposal of the Municipalities of Collesano, Isnello and Campofelice di Roccella. A competition of ideas has been launched for the construction of the infrastructure that connects the Madonie territories and the related natural and cultural attractions. Competition of…

Read this news

Disclaimer – The post entitled: «Funivia delle Madonie, the project by Collesano, Isnello and Campofelice: the competition of ideas is about to appear 35 seconds ago on the online newspaper siciliafan.it».