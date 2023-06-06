The competitor attacks the Seeker | Entertainment

A contestant in the “Chase” quiz gave compliments to Milica the searcher.

Izvor: RTS/Screenshot

In the new episode of the “Chase” quiz, something unprecedented happened! During all these years, numerous contestants changed, we witnessed many slips, funny situations… But now, the new participant Dušan has done something unprecedented.

He regularly defended his sum of money, but he did not hide his sympathy for the searcher Milica at all. Even before the beginning of the confrontation with Milica, he did not hide that he wanted to measure his knowledge with her, and already at the first meeting he showed an open liking. He flattered her, gave her compliments and called her “princess” during the whole game, and judging by Milica’s face, she was not very comfortable.

“If I can choose, it’s definitely the princess of knowledge, I prefer to hang out with beautiful women,” he began, and then Milica appeared:

“Good evening, Princess Milice… What would young people say now – those little thunders! The thunder stopped my ears, those little thunders”he repeated.

“We haven’t had an introduction like this before,” Jovan Memedović interjected.



02:33 Shock scene in the Chase, the participant ATTACKED the tracker Izvor: RTS Izvor: RTS

(WORLD)