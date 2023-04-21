The complex attempts to organize a truce in Sudan

In the last few hours, diplomatic and international pressure has been increasing to try to convince the parties involved in the conflict in Sudan to accept a temporary truce, of at least three days, in order to guarantee first aid and allow the evacuation of civilians, especially from capital Khartoum. Since Saturday, a very violent conflict has been going on in the country between Sudan’s regular army, commanded by the country’s president, General Abdel Fattah al Burhan, and the powerful RSF paramilitary group, which is in fact a parallel army (it counts among the 70 and 100,000 members) and is commanded by the Vice President of Sudan, General Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, also known as Hemedti. At least 350 people have died in the clashes between the two groups and more than 3,000 have been injured, according to various international organizations.

On Thursday evening, the paramilitary forces of Dagalo announced a temporary three-day ceasefire starting from the early hours of Friday, in correspondence with Eid al-Fitr, one of the most important holidays of the Islamic religion which marks the end of Ramadan .

The regular army has not responded to this proposal, after having rejected others in recent days. And the testimonies of some international media correspondents, fra cui Al Jazeera, signal that the clashes are still going on, even after the alleged halt of hostilities. In the early hours of Friday some districts of the capital were subjected to heavy bombardment by the regular army.

In recent days there have been various international interventions to try to organize a truce, including that of the United States Secretary of State Antony Blinken, two days ago: two temporary interruptions of the clashes were announced which were not respected, and in particular in the capital Khartoum the fighting has always continued.

On Thursday, however, the secretary general of the United Nations António Guterres intervened, defining a truce as “absolutely crucial, as well as a necessary first step towards a definitive ceasefire”.

The United Nations Refugee Agency has announced that almost twenty thousand refugees have now left Sudan for Chad: among these, the majority are women and children, while in Khartoum many civilians are said to be blocked by the clashes in their homes and many hospitals would be unusable because affected by the bombings. The three-day truce would allow for the evacuation of wounded and civilians from areas where the conflict is more intense.

So far, however, the country’s president Burhan has refused any dialogue, accusing his rival Dagalo of having started the war. The two were formally allies within the military junta that governs the country, but Dagalo has always maintained a great deal of autonomy, and the Rapid Support Forces have remained a separate group from the army, under his direct control. The alliance between the two has become increasingly precarious in recent months, after Burhan’s government agreed to a deal in December 2022 to return power to a civilian administration.

The agreement provided for the disbandment of the Rapid Support Forces, among other things. However, Dagalo immediately opposed it, fearing losing his power, which also has important economic upheavals, above all linked to the country’s gold mines. Since then he and Burhan had begun exchanging very harsh accusations, making it clear that they were ready for armed confrontation, which finally occurred on Saturday.