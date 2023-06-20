The composition of the Serbian national team for the World Cup | Sport

Although without the best player, Serbia goes to the World Cup with the intention of taking the trophy!

Serbia going for the medal! The talented generation of 2002, who European Championship last year she returned with bronze, now she went to Greece for the World Championship where she hopes for a new medal! Despite being the best player in the world that year Stefan Dodic he will not play in the championship, coach Đorđe Teodorović can count on a serious team.

In the absence of Dodić, he will take over the position of middle back Vukašin Antonijević who, after the season that broke him in Metaloplastica, managed to get minutes even in the Champions League under Alem Toskić in the Celje team. There are also Veljko Čabrilo and Aljoša Damjanović from the Arkus League, but there will probably be another option Miloš Kosa versatile player who does equally well as a middle and left back, and at the EP he was the best player of the Serbian team next to Tasić in defense and Dodić in attack.

Marko Mrdović got the advantage in the goal ahead of Luka Krivokapić from Szeged, and on the left wing we will have the duo from Crvena zvezda Simić-Šmigić, with the possibility of Šmigić playing defense on the backs, which will be of great use in the rotations of coach Teodorović.

As the leader of the team in which Dodić was absent in the preparatory matches with Slovenia and the “B” team of Serbia, he imposed himself Nikola Zecevicwho is a captain at the age of 21 Partizan and he will certainly be the first “bomber” of the “eagles” in Greece and hopefully in Germany, where the quarter-final matches are played. He imposed himself as the biggest trump card when a surplus is made on the side Mateja Dodic from Metaloplastika, who was one of the best players of Šačani in the season behind us. and as in the seniors on the pivot, the team is perhaps the deepest.

Rogan’s wound who won the European trophy with Vojvodina, will lead the rotation with two guys who are already abroad – Branko Predović from Gorenje and Igor Milovanović, who is still competing in the junior categories of Paris Saint-Germain. We are “thin” at right back where we only have Boško Stanisavljević, so it is to be expected that one of the left or center backs like Šijan, Zečević, Čabril or Damjanović will try out there. This is the composition of Serbia:

GOALKEEPERS: Marko Mrdović (Šamot), Luka Krivokapić (Pik Seged), Savo Zekić (Vrbas)

LEFT WING: Uroš Simić (Red Star), Dušan Šmigić (Red Star)

RIGHT WING: Mateja Dodić (Metalplastics), Milija Papović (Metalplastics)

PIVOTS: Igor Milovanović (PSŽ), Luka Rogan (Vojvodina, Branko Predović (Gorenje Velenje)

LEVI BEKOVI: NIkola Zečević (Partizan), Miloš Kos (PPD Zagreb), Vojin Čabrilo (Crvenka), Simo Šijan (Vojvodina),

CENTER BACKS: Veljko Čarbilo (Dinamo), Vukašin Antonijević (Celje), Aljoša Damjanović (Metaloplasty)

RIGHT BACK: Boško Stanisavljević (Radnički KG)

The first match of our boys is expected on Tuesday at 15:45 when they will meet with Chile, and the other opponents in the group are Morocco and Iceland.

