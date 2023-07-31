The composition of the U18 national team of Serbia, champions of Europe at Eurobasket 2023 in Nis | Sports

This is the team that returned Serbia to the throne!

Source: MONDO/Nemanja Stanojčić

The junior national team of Serbia achieved enormous success and brought our country and our basketball a new, long-awaited gold in the youth categories. For the first time since 2018, our junior national team has become the European ruler because it is in Niš ended Spain’s dominance by defeating them in the final and showed that Serbian basketball has a golden future in these guys. Here are the basketball players who were the leaders of the golden team of Serbia.

Nikola Topic

Source: MN Press

In domestic circles, the most famous player of the U-18 national team of Serbia and a playmaker who has already “felt” the Euroleague level of basketball in the Zvezda jersey. In the final, he was the team’s top scorer with 24 points, he also made eight assists and created huge problems for the opponent with his constant penetration. The son of the legendary Milenko Topić once again showed quality, great talent and versatility on the “unit” with a height of 196 centimeters. He was the leader of the generation throughout the entire tournament, scoring 13.8 points and doing the right things even when he didn’t choose to make penetration or shooting his main weapon. He spent the last season on loan at OKK Belgrade, and will spend the upcoming half-season at Mega as a loaned basketball player from Zvezda, with whom he signed a professional contract this summer.

Mitar Bošnjaković

Source: MN Press

The young guard, and if necessary, the winger of Real Madrid, where he has been learning basketball since 2021, when he left his native Novi Sad, showed in the final against the Spaniards why coach Ćus Mateo brought him to the training sessions of the first team of the European champions last season. Mitar scored 21 points in the final, grabbing seven rebounds with three assists, for a utility index of 23. The former KK Star player left Serbia as a cadet, when they judged in Madrid that “there is one kid” in Novi Sad who is ready to do great works. This Eurobasket and Serbia’s gold was his first great work, out of many that are waiting for him.

Andrej Mušicki

Source: MN Press

The playmaker from Šabac, 189 centimeters tall, came off the bench in the final and scored 12 extremely important points. A longtime student of Mega, for whom he still plays, his double-digit performance made a huge contribution to the success of Nenad Stefanović’s team. Throughout the entire tournament, he averaged 5 assists, and at the “opening” of the tournament he collected 10. He started learning basketball at OKK Šabac, and last spring he signed his first professional contract with Mega. Three months later, he became the champion of Europe. What a period for Andrej!

Bogoljub Marković

Source: MN Press

Although he scored only two points in the final and although he was not shot, this in no way diminishes the merits of Bogoljub Marković from Užice for the gold of Serbia. The wing center averaged 14.1 points, along with seven rebounds per game and was one of the team’s most consistent leaders. The 210-centimeter-tall wing center, who scored three three-pointers against the Slovenians in the deciding match of the group stage, is an important part of the team that is the bright future of Serbian basketball… And he signed his first professional contract just before joining the national team this summer. Together with Topić, last spring he was selected in the ideal five of the junior Euroleague, and now he has continued to achieve team and individual success.

Pavle Nikolić

Source: MN Press

The wing basketball player of Serbia scored 11.1 points each at Eurobasket and collected 18 points in the semi-finals and the final. The third best player in Serbia at the tournament also confirmed his talent and showed that Borac from Čačak still has a number of basketball players who are coming up and who will play an important role in our basketball. He made his debut in senior basketball last season and with a height of two meters in Čair, he looked completely ready to take on the responsibility, which he did.

Filip Jovic

Izvor: Nebojsa Parausic/© MN press, all rights reserved

It is a great pity that the wing center of Mega Filip Jović had to miss the end of the tournament due to an injury and not be on the field while his teammates take what they came to Čair for together. In the first match of the tournament, he scored as many as 22, then he was a reliable option for coach Stefanović against the Finns, Slovenians, and Danes in the round of 16… And then an injury happened that united the team and showed that the strength of the European champions is in the strength of the collective, and not an individual – no matter how talented those individuals may be.

These are all the champions of Europe:

Aleksa Ristic (Dinamik) Andrej Kostić (Crvena zvezda Meridianbet) Bogoljub Marković (Mega) Andrej Mušicki (Mega) Mitar Bošnjaković (Real Madrid) Pavle Nikolić (Borac Čačak) Đorđe Ćurčlić (Borac Čačak) Ognjen Romić (Dinamic) Matija Milošević (Borac Čačak) )Pavle Mišić (Crvena zvezda Meridianbet) Filip Jović (Mega) Nikola Topić (Crvena zvezda Meridianbet)

Head coach – Nenad Stefanović (37)

Izvor: Nebojsa Parausic/© MN press, all rights reserved

The young coach managed to with his team, as he emphasized, “bring the basketball home” and brought the Serbian juniors to the top of Europe after five years. His team faced injuries in Nis, but remained firm and invincible throughout the tournament, and the coach’s stamp was deeply imprinted on such a game and on the peaceful victory in the final against the Spaniards. What he showed on the bench of FMP, he also proved on the bench of Serbia, that our basketball has a coach in him that it will be able to count on in the future as well.

01:03 Boze pravde in Niš Source: MONDO/Nemanja Stanojčić

Source: MONDO/Nemanja Stanojčić

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

