The concern of those living in Gaza: “End of the truce? Israel will start bombing again. We want to go back to a normal life.”

The seven-day truce ends on Friday 1 December Hamas e Israel. The journalist agency Afppresent to Gaza with cameras, asked residents what they expect from the imminent future. “With the end of the truce Israel it will start bombing again and the problems will return,” said one man. “Beyond the truce” added another, “we want a real ceasefire that can lead to peace. We are peaceful people, we want to return to our normal life.”

The article The concern of those living in Gaza: “End of the truce? Israel will start bombing again. We want to return to a normal life” comes from Il Fatto Quotidiano.

