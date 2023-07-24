The Concerning Lack of Transparency in Dominican Political Campaign Financing

Title: Dominican Candidates Spend Impressive Amounts with Unknown Origins, says Citizen Participation Coordinator

Santo Domingo, Jul 23 (Prensa Latina) – Nora Elizabeth Sánchez, the general coordinator of Citizen Participation (PC), has raised concerns about the origin of resources being used by Dominican candidates vying for popularly elected positions within political parties. During an interview on the program “Puntos de Vistas TV” aired on channel 9 on Sundays, Sánchez emphasized that these candidates not only fail to disclose the source of their funds but also do not provide any account of their origins.

Sánchez believes that the prevalence of candidates with vast financial resources compared to others is detrimental to the internal democracy of political parties. She argues that such uneven competition needs to be halted as the candidate with greater financial means will always have an upper hand in promoting themselves.

PC recently held a press conference where it presented its first electoral observation report, aimed at informing the general public about the ongoing election processes. Sánchez expressed one of PC’s main concerns regarding unregulated money entering the election system, with no knowledge of its origin. This, in turn, raises a significant worry for PC as individuals who may not have the best interests of the country at heart try to exploit the system and treat elections as a business.

The coordinator further emphasized that illicit money plays a significant role in triggering wasteful spending during electoral campaigns, which she believes is likely responsible for the observed increase in media presence during the current pre-campaign period. Sánchez underscored that the Dominican Republic has experienced the ramifications of such situations, referring to cases of lawmakers being investigated for money laundering by the courts.

The issue of unregulated finances in politics is a pressing concern for PC, as it seeks to promote transparency and accountability in the electoral process. The organization intends to work towards preventing the influx of illicit funds that could potentially influence election outcomes.

