The Concerns Surrounding the Absence of a "Starry Sky" Demo at the Cologne Exhibition: Experts Offer Reassurance

The Concerns Surrounding the Absence of a "Starry Sky" Demo at the Cologne Exhibition: Experts Offer Reassurance

Article Title: “Concerns Raised as ‘Starry Sky’ Demo Absent at Cologne Exhibition, Experts Say it’s Unnecessary”

Xbox gamers were left disappointed and concerned as the highly anticipated game, ‘Starry Sky,’ did not have a playable demo at the recent Cologne Games Show. Instead, a video demo was provided, fueling worries among players. However, industry experts believe that the absence of a demo is not necessarily a cause for concern.

Christopher Dring, the head of GamesIndustry.biz, reassured fans, stating, “It doesn’t mean that Starfield [referring to ‘Starry Sky’] didn’t have a demo at Cologne. Pre-release demos are usually custom-made, and many developers have given up on this practice in recent years. I still think that Starfield will be a game of belief.”

In the comment section, some players noted that the game’s developers, Agency B, have followed a similar pattern in the past. Games like “Radiation 4,” “The Elder Scrolls Online,” and “Radiation 76” were also released without demos at E3 or other exhibitions.

The Cologne Games Show is scheduled to take place at Koelnmesse, Germany from August 23rd to August 27th in 2023. This event will provide an opportunity to get a closer look at ‘Starry Sky’ and other highly anticipated games. Stay tuned for our coverage and updates on the exhibition.

