The concert for Peppino Impastato is back, Roy Paci is also on stage

by palermotoday.it – ​​7 hours ago

Roy Paci, Shakalab, Cisco are just some of the artists who will perform this year in Cinisi on the stage of the “Concert for Peppino Impastato”. The musical event is back in style after the three-year hiatus imposed by the pandemic…

Read this news

Disclaimer – The post entitled: «The concert for Peppino Impastato is back, Roy Paci also appeared on stage 7 hours ago on the online newspaper palermotoday.it».