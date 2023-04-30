Home » The concert for Peppino Impastato is back, Roy Paci is also on stage
Roy Paci, Shakalab, Cisco are just some of the artists who will perform this year in Cinisi on the stage of the “Concert for Peppino Impastato”. The musical event is back in style after the three-year hiatus imposed by the pandemic…

