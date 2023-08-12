The concert, love, criticism: the love story between Anna Tatangelo and Gigi D’Alessio

The love story between Anna Tatangelo e Gigi D’Alessio it was certainly one of the most criticized not only for the age difference between the two singers. The love between Anna and Gigi, which broke out during a musical project, caused D’Alessio to separate from his wife and caused discussions for years.

The first meeting

It’s 2002, Anna Tatangelo is only 15 but has a powerful voice. After participating in several singing competitions, she manages to snatch a ticket for Sanremo Youth. At the Ariston theater the very young Anna presents the song “doubly fragile” and wins the emerging category. Her career takes off, Pippo Baudo chooses her as co-host of the Sanremo Top broadcast, but Anna remains Sora’s simple girl and continues to follow her favorite artists on tour with her dad. At the end of a concerto by Gigi D’Alessio her father convinces her to go backstage and Gigi, after the usual photo, recognizing her, says: “Are you the girl who won the Festival? I have a song that I would like you to listen to”. It’s the beginning of everything.

Musical collaborations

Anna Tatangelo and Gigi D’Alessio begin a fruitful collaboration. In 2002 they duet in the song “A new kiss“, then they cut the song together “The world is Mine” for the soundtrack of the re-edition of Aladdin. In 2005 he presented himself again at the Sanremo Festival with the single written for her by D’Alessio “Girl from the suburbs“, which anticipates the release of his second album. In December of the same year, Gigi asks Anna to accompany him on tour in Australia and it is here that the spark strikes.

The spark of love

“I disliked him. But in 2005, after “Girl from the suburbs”, we went on a tour in Australia. And I started to see him with different eyes. We had long chats… and we discovered that the dislike hid a sympathy“, the singer from Sora would tell years later, speaking of the spark struck with Gigi in Australia. Anna has just turned 18 while the Neapolitan singer-songwriter is 38 and is married with Carmela Barbato, the woman who gave him three children. The love between them, however, is stronger than prejudices, criticisms and gossip, which make them end up in gossip magazines.

Anna and Gigi come out into the open

D’Alessio made his relationship with Anna official only in 2006, when he had already started the papers for the divorce by his wife Carmela. Gossip magazines dedicate pages and covers to their separation and Barbato releases fiery statements against her ex-husband and her new partner speaking of her as a “newlywed” and a real betrayal. However, it is above all the wide one that gets fans and the public talking Age difference between Anna and Gigi, but the detail does not touch the couple who start a relationship, which will last over ten years.

The criticisms of Sanremo 2008

The love between the singer of Sora and Gigi D’Alessio goes hand in hand with work. Their careers continue on parallel tracks and despite the solo albums, the two singers do not fail to go on tour together and duet with other artists as in the case of “two universes” with Claudio Baglioni. In 2008 Anna Tatangelo returned for the umpteenth time to San Remoplacing second with the song “My friend”. What causes discussion is the message that Anna sends to Gigi on live TV after the award delivery: “I would like to say Gigi I love you, it is the first time I say it on television”. In the hall the audience boos her and a few days later on Novella2000 comes the annoyed declaration of theex wife by D’Alessio: “Couldn’t she have spared herself that sentence? Couldn’t she have taken the prize and kept quiet?”. The aftermath of the separation is still evident.

Andrea’s pregnancy and birth

Despite the criticisms, the relationship continues until 2009, when Anna becomes pregnant but has a abortion spontaneous. The pain did not stop the artist’s desire for motherhood, who in September of the same year discovered that she was expecting a child again. The couple, however, wait until the end of the year to announce the arrival of their first child and D’Alessio does it from Barbara D’Urso’s living room in Sunday Five. In March, Anna sports the baby bump participating as a guest in the companion program “Gigi, this is me“. A few days later she gives birth to little Andrea.

The wedding never took place

While Gigi D’Alessio’s career is increasingly international, Anna Tatangelo experiences the world of television by participating as a judge in X Factor e Miss Italia and joining the cast of Dancing with the Stars in 2012. For many, the couple could get married within a few years, but the marriage proposal he does not arrive and, later, Anna will confess: “I suffered not being married to Gigi, our son asked us too”.

The crisis and the first goodbye

In 2016 the first rumors of crisis began to circulate. The couple are seen together less and less on public occasions and gossip magazines talking about “deep crisis“. It is July 22, 2017, when on their respective Instagram profiles, D’Alessio and Tatangelo publish a joint note to confirm the difficult period: “Yes, we are in crisis. Our history is going through a difficult period. Please respect our privacy. Then, life and the future will decide the road with serenity”. But their story is not destined to end like this.

The flashback

In 2018 Gigi and Anna get closer again. The couple is paparazzi by the photographers of the weekly Chi together, happy and smiling, in Sardinia. It’s July and the two are photographed on other occasions – out for dinner and out for a walk with their son Andrea – so much so that they think of an imminent wedding, Anna’s big dream. Peace seems definitive and to the weekly Oggi, D’Alessio tells: “I asked her for forgiveness, I understood that I was really losing her. I don’t live without Anna, she is my whole life”.

The final goodbye before Covid

Despite trying to reconciliation, Anna and Gigi decide to say goodbye and they do it with a new press release. “Anna and I haven’t been together for a while. We tried, in every way, but we didn’t succeed. It happens to many, it happened to us too. Our paths divide, but I’m sure we will always walk the same way. ‘next to each other for our son Andrea. It is for him that I hope that our privacy, in a difficult and delicate moment, will be respected”, they both write on Instagram in March 2020. And that press release marks the end of the story between Anna Tatangelo and Gigi D’Alessio. Today the singer has found happiness next to Denise Esposito, with whom he had a son, Francesco; while Tatangelo, after a brief relationship with rapper Livio Cori is currently engaged with the model Mattia Narducci.

