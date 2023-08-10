The condition of the boys who were injured in the accident near Prokuplje Info

The traffic accident in which two minors were injured happened last night around 17:20 when contact was made between the “Ford” car and the motorcycle on which the boys were riding.

Yesterday, on the road Gornja Trnava – Šumarovac, near Prokuplje, there was a traffic accident in which two minors were injured, and a sixteen-year-old boy is in dangerwas confirmed for Courier in University College Niš.

“After several hours of surgery, the boy is in the intensive care unit of the Anesthesia Clinic, on mechanical ventilation. He has numerous life-threatening injuries“, they say in UKC Niš.

A fourteen-year-old child was operated on last night at the children’s surgery of the University Medical Center Niš and, as reported by this health institution, he is in severe general condition. “After the operation, he is in the intensive care unit. At the moment, his vital parameters are stable, he is conscious and communicative,” it was reported in the UKC Niš.

Let us remind you that the traffic accident in which two minors were injured occurred last night around 5:20 p.m. when contact was made between the Ford car and the motorcycle on which the boys were riding. The force of the impact sent them flying at least ten meters. The 16-year-old was without conscious when the ambulance arrived, while his younger friend was conscious.

