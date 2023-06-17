Home » The condition of the injured in the accident near Trebinje Info
World

by admin
Three people who were seriously injured in the accident near Trebinje suffered fractures of the femur, hip, or thoracic vertebra, their health condition is being monitored and their lives are not in danger, said the head of the Department of Surgery at the Trebinje hospital, Vlado Rašević.

Source: FENA/Dušica Stanojević

Rašević said that the patient who suffered a femur fracture is in intensive care, and the other two are in the Department of Surgery with hip and thoracic vertebrae fractures.

He added that the other patients were slightly injured and that he hopes to leave the hospital tomorrow.

One of the patients who was seriously injured in the traffic accident near Trebinje will be transported by helicopter from the Trebinje hospital to the University and Clinical Center of the Republika Srpska in Banja Luka if weather conditions permit, said the director of the Trebinje General Hospital, Nedeljko Lambeta.

Lambeta said that the doctors at the Trebinje hospital stabilized the patient and provided conditions for his transport, but yes weather conditions in Banja Luka do not allow helicopter transport.

He stated that one patient will certainly be transported, and the doctors will evaluate the other.

We would like to remind you that a serious traffic accident happened this morning around 6:30 in the town of Dražin Do near Trebinje, when the bus, which was transporting workers from the “Georgi Stojkov Rakovski” Elementary School from Banja Luka, hit a hill and then a stone wall.

The bus driver and one passenger were killed in the traffic accident, and 13 injured people were admitted to the Trebinje hospital.

(Srna)

