Home » The condition of the killer boy raises one question for the doctors | Info
World

The condition of the killer boy raises one question for the doctors | Info

by admin
The condition of the killer boy raises one question for the doctors | Info

A boy (13) who is suspected of murdering ten people at the “Vladislav Ribnikar” Elementary School on Wednesday, May 3, is at the Neurology Clinic for Children and Youth and is asking the doctors only two questions – when will he be released and why they keep there.

Source: Kurir/Petar Aleksić

A boy (13) who is suspected of the massacre at the Elementary School “Vladislav Ribnikar” in which ten people died, is at the Neurology Clinic for Children and Youth, and according to the latest information, he asks the doctors two questions every day:When am I released?” i “Why are you keeping me here?“He is guarded by several police patrols, but so far the boy is not aggressive towards the doctors.

Kosta is locked in a room and is not aggressive, so he does not need any physical security. Only doctors are communicating with him, as his mental state is being examined“, states the source.

The source adds that the boy does not show empathy for the victims of the massacre, nor remorse, so he claims that he does not remember the shootings and murders. He asks doctors only one question every day.

He is not upset, everyday, he asks when he will be allowed home. During these twenty days, while he was in psychiatry, he never once mentioned the victims, but neither his parents, nor his younger sister, nor any relative or friend“, says the source.

To remind you, on Thursday they the killer boy’s parents made a statement for the first time, and the boy killer’s mother was questioned by the prosecutor’s office on Thursday. The suspected boy changed his mind before the start of the bloody feast, and his father was arrested in the “Saber” operation 20 years ago.

(WORLD/Blic)

You may also like

Vukanović on the meeting of Aleksandar Vučić |...

A man opened the door of a plane...

US election 2024: DeSantis kicks off campaign amid...

World Aperitif Day, the Spritz is the favorite...

A peace summit is needed for Kiev in...

Udinese News | With Dia out, who’s in...

Ukrainian, Kiev, ‘we need a summit for peace,...

UNESCO newly designates 18 global geoparks – Global...

Music for Africa Day! – From Mauritius…

THQ Nordic offers us a long demonstration, prologue...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy