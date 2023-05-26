The condition of the killer boy raises one question for the doctors | Info

A boy (13) who is suspected of murdering ten people at the “Vladislav Ribnikar” Elementary School on Wednesday, May 3, is at the Neurology Clinic for Children and Youth and is asking the doctors only two questions – when will he be released and why they keep there.

Source: Kurir/Petar Aleksić

A boy (13) who is suspected of the massacre at the Elementary School “Vladislav Ribnikar” in which ten people died, is at the Neurology Clinic for Children and Youth, and according to the latest information, he asks the doctors two questions every day:When am I released?” i “Why are you keeping me here?“He is guarded by several police patrols, but so far the boy is not aggressive towards the doctors.

“Kosta is locked in a room and is not aggressive, so he does not need any physical security. Only doctors are communicating with him, as his mental state is being examined“, states the source.

The source adds that the boy does not show empathy for the victims of the massacre, nor remorse, so he claims that he does not remember the shootings and murders. He asks doctors only one question every day.

“He is not upset, everyday, he asks when he will be allowed home. During these twenty days, while he was in psychiatry, he never once mentioned the victims, but neither his parents, nor his younger sister, nor any relative or friend“, says the source.



See description A KILLER BOY (13) IS INTERESTED IN ONLY TWO THINGS! Doctors get the same questions every day, he never asked about the family See also South Africa has released Beta and Omicron AIDS patients intensified variants Hide description Source: MONDO/Stefan StojanovićNo. picture: 9

1 / 9 Source: MONDO/Stefan StojanovićNo. picture: 9

2 / 9 Source: MONDO/Stefan StojanovićNo. picture: 9

3 / 9 AD Source: MONDO/Stefan StojanovićNo. picture: 9

4 / 9 Source: MONDO/Stefan StojanovićNo. picture: 9

5 / 9 Source: MONDO/Stefan StojanovićNo. picture: 9

6 / 9 AD Source: MONDO/Stefan StojanovićNo. picture: 9

7 / 9 Source: MONDO/Stefan StojanovićNo. picture: 9

8 / 9 Source: MONDO/Stefan StojanovićNo. picture: 9

9 / 9 AD

To remind you, on Thursday they the killer boy’s parents made a statement for the first time, and the boy killer’s mother was questioned by the prosecutor’s office on Thursday. The suspected boy changed his mind before the start of the bloody feast, and his father was arrested in the “Saber” operation 20 years ago.

(WORLD/Blic)