The condition of the wounded in the shootings in Mladenovac and Vračar Info

Three of the seven victims of the attack by a mass murderer in the vicinity of Mladenovac were operated on at the University Clinical Center of Serbia in Belgrade and are completely stable, while two more patients are in a very critical condition, said UKC director Milika Ašanin.

Source: Kurir/Petar Aleksić

“We have received nine patients. Seven of them have already been operated on, and I can say the good news that three of them are completely stable,” said Ašanin.

He added that a 20-year-old female patient with a severe leg and forearm injury, a 17-year-old male with a severe fracture of the upper leg and an artery injury, and a patient with a severe urogenital injury are completely stable.

“They have already woken up and have been extubated,” Ashanin told Tanjug.

He added that the other patients are in a very critical condition. “One female patient with a head and eye injury and one female patient with severe injuries to the stomach, liver, right kidney and transverse knee,” said Ašanin.

He added that the students and the teacher from “Vladislav Ribnikar” Elementary School, who were admitted on Wednesday, May 3, are doing well.

“Two students and a teacher are quite stable. We are thinking of letting one of them go home in a day or two. The teacher is fine and stable, but an intervention by an orthopedist microsurgeon of the hand will have to be done,” said Ašanin.

As for the most serious patient, a student who is still in serious condition, Ašanin added that control magnetic resonance imaging was done today and that the doctors are satisfied with the findings, but they are still closely monitoring his condition.

He added that five psychiatrists from the Emergency Center were at the “Vladislav Ribnikar” school today, headed by the director of the Clinic, Milan Latas, and added that they talked to the students, their family members and teachers.

In just two days, 17 lives were lost in two shootings in Serbia – eight people were killed last night in Mladenovac, and on Wednesday, May 3, eight students and a security guard were killed in the Belgrade Elementary School “Vladislav Ribnikar”. The perpetrators were arrested.

