the conductor calls for calm but the guests flee in fear

the conductor calls for calm but the guests flee in fear

“Calm down, the building is anti-seismic”: the invitation of TV studio host when Earth tremors in Ecuador (a jolt of magnitude 6.8 on the Richter scale) is not collected by his own guests. A frightened man gets up and moves away from the table and then leaves the studio for good; a woman initially calm at the table, then runs away in fear. The only one who stands firm in her position is the host explaining to viewers: «Calm down, it’s all over now. Go quickly. Let’s go into commercials, but it goes by quickly. It is an anti-seismic building, which is why you see everything shaking. It’s normal”.
L’epicenter was located in the coastal region of Guayasabout 80 kilometers south of Guayaquil.

March 18, 2023 – Updated March 18, 2023 , 10:39 pm

