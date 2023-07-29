The confession of Marina Andrejić who was tried for the murder of her son Đorđe 13 years ago | Info

The woman who was tried for the death of her son Đorđe (13) revealed how she lives now, but also that she still hopes that her missing child will appear as a 25-year-old young man.

Source: Kurir/Dado Đilas

Marina Andrejić told everything she feels in a confession for Kurir, and she starts with the fact that she will never be happy.

“I don’t want to live because of the scars that are left and will never go away. Even today, after so many years, they tell me that I am a murderer“. With these words, she begins her confession to Kurir Marina Andrejić, the mother of Đorđe Andrejić (13), who disappeared exactly 13 years ago in the village of Majilovac near Veliki Gradište. Marina was arrested after her son’s disappearance, she was tried for his murder, but in the end legally released from the court proceedings!

Fatal trip to the garden

On the fateful day of July 22, 2010, little Đorđe went to the garden with his mother Marina, and since then all traces of him have been lost. On the same day, Marina disappeared with him, but appeared two days later, muddy and bruised, but without her son. Đorđe could not explain where she was, and she said that she got lost while heading towards the garden between the villages of Majilovac and Kurjača in the vicinity of Veliko Gradište.

Andrejić was interrogated by the police for hours, polygraphed, and then arrested. However, although she admitted to the police that she killed her son with a hoe, she later denied the crime at the trial and claimed that the officers beat her and forced her to confess to something she had not done.

Thus, the mystery was never solved, and in 2012, due to a lack of evidence, she was legally acquitted of the charges of murdering her son, and the boy’s body has not been found to this day. Marina Andrejić revealed how she lives today and what she hopes for. According to her, she still does not lose hope that Đorđe is alive.

“I would like the most for him to come back and to see my son, now a young man of 25, at the door,” says Marina.

Only the skull was found

Although Đorđe Andrejić is presumed dead, his body has never been found. Several months after the crime, investigators found a skull in the forest in the village of Majlovac, but analyzes could not confirm that it was the boy’s body part. Because of this, this case was the topic of discussion at the trial of the clan of Veljko Belivuk and Marko Miljković, who are accused of having committed seven brutal liquidations.

At the preliminary hearing, Miljković tried to dispute the indictment and convince the court that their criminal group did not kill anyone with the thesis that “there is no body, no crime”, and as an example he presented the verdict by which Marina Andrejić was acquitted. She also referred to the public’s comments about the case of her son’s disappearance, but also to herself.

“I was accused without evidence, I am clean before God and that’s how I live. Sometimes I wish I wasn’t even alive, the only thing holding me back are my daughter and her grandchild,” Marina tells us and adds that, although she is acquitted before the law, and continues to suffer insults from the environment.

“They told me that you could see in my eyes that I had done it and that I would kill again. I suffered terrible insults, and I know that I would never be able to do something like that. If I had done something like that, I would have said it, and they told me back then that it was better for me to admit everything, even though I was not guilty. Where could I hide the body? It’s not a needle, it’s a thirteen-year-old child,” she said.

Let us remind you that Marina Andrejić sued the state of Serbia for unjustified detention after the personal verdict and received millions in damages. She did not stop there, so she also sued Serbia in Strasbourg.

Bad families

Dejan Andrejić, Marina’s husband and the father of the missing Đorđe, died a few months after his wife’s arrest. His mother stayed in the house, and she also passed away later. The last tragedy befell this family when, in 2016, Jelena Andrejić, their cousin, was killed by her ex-boyfriend, police officer Dejan Stojiljković in Požarevac.

BONUS VIDEO:

08:59 WEST NILE VIRUS MANIFESTS UP TO 14 DAYS AFTER A MOSQUITO BITE! The doctor revealed everything you need to know about this disease Source: Kurir television

Source: Kurir television

(WORLD/Courier)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

