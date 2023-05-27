The conflict between Aleksandar Dragović and Aleksandar Pešić | Sport

Red Star forward Aleksandar Pešić spoke out after pushing teammate Aleksandar Dragović twice during the match

Source: MN PRESS

It was tense for a moment between the Red Star players, Aleksandar Pešić i Aleksandar Dragović. Pešić, double scorer in the final of the Serbian Cup against Čukarički, was celebrating the first goal under the North, and then Dragović ran up to him, preventing him from taking off his shirt, so that he would not receive a yellow card. Pešić was taking off his shirt, Dragović did not stop him, and then the center forward pushed the defender twice because of it. A day later, on Friday, he advertised for “Courier” and explained why he reacted that way.

“I wanted to thank the fans and take off my jersey to celebrate the first goal. I felt a surge of adrenaline and a great deal of emotion when I ran in front of the North. Aleksandar Dragović reached me at that moment and, like a true comrade, brother and friend, intelligently advised me not to do it at the risk of a yellow card. However, I wanted to share the joy with the fans and that’s why my reaction was like that. Anyone who follows Zvezda knows that there is a good atmosphere in our team and that was an important prerequisite for all the successes we achieved this competitive year. You saw after the game how we shared the joy together at the trophy ceremony,” said Pešić.

He thanked Dragović twice.

“He really thought rationally and I know that he wanted to do the best for me and our club. Dragović is a great professional, a role model and an example for all children who play football. He always puts the interest of the team before anything else, just like each of us Red Star players . I wanted to thank the fans for their support even in moments when I wasn’t feeling well on the field. My desire was greater than anything to celebrate both goals I scored. The gesture that people saw near the small screens is just a reaction at that moment when I I wanted to share my emotions with the stars who were present at the stadium. I repeat once again – Aleksandar Dragović and I are great friends, and we have always had and will always have excellent relations,” said Pesic. Watch his and Dragović’s clash at the match: