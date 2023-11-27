Home » The conflict between Serbs and Albanians in Croatia, Mladen Devetak and | Sport
Chaos at the Croatian league match.

Izvor: MaxSport/Screenshot

Serbian football player Mladen Devetak, a player from Istria, got into a conflict with Albanian born in Zemun, Emir Sahiti, who plays for the so-called “Kosovo” national team. Sahiti plays for Hajduk Split and the two clashed during the game, when they pushed each other with obvious swear words. That incident was quickly hushed up, but continued with further clashes on the field, as other players also ran up to them.

The most stormy was the reaction of Hajduk captain Marko Livaja, who grabbed Istria player Anta Erceg by the neck and created a scandal that caused a lot of attention. See what it looked like:


CROATIA IS TALKING ABOUT THE CONFLICT OF SERBIANS AND ALBANIANS! Swearing LIVE – see how it all looked!

Mladen Devetak grew up in Vojvodina, played for ČSK Čelarevo and Kabel, and was also abroad, because he wore the shirt of Palermo, who loaned it to Istria this year. He was a member of the Serbian national team at all ages – from the cadet team to the U-21 national team.

Emir Sahiti is a native of Belgrade, and his parents are from Medveđa, a municipality that is not in Kosovo and Metohija and where a large number of Albanians live. He received invitations to play for the national team of North Macedonia, but still chose “Kosovo”, for which he has played in two games so far since 2022. He previously played for the youth and youth national teams of Albania.

“I was born and raised in Belgrade, but Pristina is my home and the whole of Kosovo. Sport and politics do not go together, he can write what he wants, I am proud of my family and origin. I am a Kosovar and I am proud to wear the shirt of Kosovo. My dream is to see us at the European Championship,” he said in one of his previous statements.

Source: Instagram/emirsahiti10/printscreen

(M.Š/World)

BONUS VIDEO:

00:37 Hajduk football players chanted “I hate Dinamo, that’s a Serbian name!” Source: Kurir television

Source: Kurir television

