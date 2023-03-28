A miner of Congo use your bare hands to save the gold miners trapped. After strong rains, tragedy was avoided in a gold mine collapsed in the Democratic Republic of Congo after that nine miners they emerged from the rubble.

Footage shows the men crawling out of the narrow entrance after a man used his hands nude per rimove the debris. Incidents like this are considered quite common in the province of South Kivuwhich is full of unorganized and often dangerous mining sites.