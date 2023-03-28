Home World The Congo miner who saves his comrades buried with his bare hands – Corriere TV
The Congo miner who saves his comrades buried with his bare hands

The Congo miner who saves his comrades buried with his bare hands

A miner of Congo use your bare hands to save the gold miners trapped. After strong rains, tragedy was avoided in a gold mine collapsed in the Democratic Republic of Congo after that nine miners they emerged from the rubble.
Footage shows the men crawling out of the narrow entrance after a man used his hands nude per rimove the debris. Incidents like this are considered quite common in the province of South Kivuwhich is full of unorganized and often dangerous mining sites.

March 28, 2023 – Updated March 28, 2023, 12:14 am

