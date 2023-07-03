The Consequences of Disqualifying María Corina Machado: Insights from Moses Naim

Title: Venezuelan Government’s Disqualification of María Corina Machado: A Major Mistake, says Writer Moses Naim

Subtitle: Decision exposes government’s fear and insecurity, according to Naim

[City, Country] – In a recent statement, Venezuelan writer and commentator Moses Naim criticized the Venezuelan government’s decision to disqualify María Corina Machado for 15 years, calling it a critical mistake. Naim highlighted that this move by President Nicolás Maduro and his associates reveals their deep sense of fear and vulnerability.

Naim went on to assert that this decision confirms to both Venezuelans and the international community that the ruling clique in the country feels threatened by their opponents. “The cheats who, for now, occupy the Miraflores Palace, know that if they compete in free elections, they will lose them,” he stated. In addition, Naim emphasized the potential consequences of an electoral defeat for Maduro and his allies, including facing trials at the International Criminal Court and the loss of their immense fortunes.

Moreover, Naim pointed out the significant international costs this decision carries for the Maduro regime. “You don’t have to be a political genius to see how those who have monopolized power for more than two decades don’t know what to do other than imprison and torture those who fight for the freedom of Venezuela,” he said. This move, according to Naim, only exposes the regime’s lack of democratic strategies.

Contrary to the government’s intention to remove Machado from contention, Naim argued that this disqualification would have the opposite effect. By spotlighting the government’s fears and showcasing their desperation, it could potentially galvanize support for Machado and increase her popularity among the Venezuelan population.

Moses Naim’s criticism of the Venezuelan government’s decision highlights the growing discontent among both domestic and international observers regarding the state of democracy and freedom in the country. Despite the challenges faced by press freedom in Venezuela, independent journalism perseveres to bring the truth to light.

