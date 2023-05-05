The Conservatives have done very poorly in local elections in England

Local elections were held on Thursday in several counties and metropolitan cities in England, the largest nation in the United Kingdom. A vote was taken to renew about eight thousand seats on 230 administrative councils: the counting began a few hours ago and the Conservative Party, which has the majority at national level and has been the prime minister for years now, has done very badly. At the moment it has lost about 300 seats since the last local elections, according to party sources cited by Guardian they argue that at the end of the count this figure could increase to 1,000 seats.

The Labor Party, which national polls show about twenty points ahead of the Conservatives, is instead doing quite well: at the moment it has gained more than 200 seats since the last election. The other opposition parties, the Liberal Democrats and the Greens, also gained seats compared to 2019.