the Constellation Edition of Starfield now available on the Bethesda Store

If you wanted to take the splendid Constellation Edition Of Starfield but you failed to open orders after lo Starfield Directwe inform you that at this moment the edition is new available on the Bethesda Storeat the price of 299 Euros.

We remind you that this edition includes the digital game con early access from September 1stlo Working Chronomark smartwatchreplica of what we will have in the game and which will be used to keep all the parameters of the character and the surrounding world under control, a watch casea Constellation patcha steel bookaccess to the first espansione Shattered Spacea skin pack, and digital artbook and soundtrack.

It is likely that this edition will sell out quickly, so we advise you to hurry if you are interested!

