Original title: Jakarta-Bandung high-speed railway construction high-quality promotion to create a “Belt and Road” landmark project

CCTV news(News Network): The first batch of Jakarta-Bandung high-speed rail trains made in China arrived at the Port of Jakarta, Indonesia. The Jakarta-Bandung high-speed railway has injected new impetus into the local economic development.

After 11 days of sea transportation, my country’s Jakarta-Bandung high-speed rail high-speed EMUs and comprehensive inspection trains exported to Indonesia arrived at Jakarta Port on September 1. This is the first batch of high-speed trains arriving in Indonesia for the Jakarta-Bandung high-speed rail project.

After the trains are unloaded at the port, they will be transported by road to the Bandung De Kaluer EMU for on-site marshalling, commissioning and delivery. The rest of the trains will also be transported from China to Indonesia in batches.

In January 2016, the construction of the Jakarta-Bandung high-speed railway, which was designed and built according to Chinese standards, started construction, marking the first time that my country’s high-speed railway has been implemented overseas with a whole system, all elements, and a whole industry chain.

The Jakarta-Bandung high-speed railway with a designed speed of 350 kilometers per hour connects the Indonesian capital Jakarta and the fourth largest city Bandung, with a total length of 142 kilometers. After completion, the railway travel time from Jakarta to Bandung will be shortened from more than 3 hours to 40 minutes.

The Jakarta-Bandung high-speed railway, which is still under construction, has brought real changes to the lives of local people. The worker who is driving the crane is Talia, a villager in Jirunkatkidur Village, Bandung County. He used to work odd jobs at a local construction site. Two years ago, the Jakarta-Bandung high-speed railway project department came to the village to recruit workers, and he has a stable job.

See also  “Johnson partecipò a quiz party Downing Street in lockdown”: l’accusa del Mirror

At present, there are 13,000 local Indonesian workers like Thalia at the construction site of the Jakarta-Bandung high-speed railway, and more than 75% of the services and procurement of the whole line are from the local area. Before the end of this year, the Jakarta-Bandung high-speed railway will launch a local employee training program. After the completion and opening to traffic, the Jakarta-Bandung high-speed railway is expected to create 30,000 jobs in Indonesia. The exchange of resources between Jakarta and Bandung has led to the creation of a “high-speed rail economic belt” in the regions along the route.

