The construction of the hospital in Trebinje has begun Info

The foundation stone for the new hospital was laid in Trebinje today, which, as officials announced, will be completed in 30 months.

Source: Srna/Sanja Babić

The Minister of Health and Social Protection of the Republika Srpska, Alen Šeranić, expressed his satisfaction that after two years of preparation, he can officially begin work on the new hospital in Trebinje, whose services will be available to all citizens of Herzegovina.

“The hospital was prepared with you and will be built for all of you here in Trebinje and Herzegovina,” said Šeranić at a press conference in Trebinje, after laying the foundation stone for the new hospital.

He thanked all the institutions of Srpska, the President of the Republic Milorad Dodik, the Prime Minister Radovan Višković, the Minister of Health of Serbia Danica Grujičić, the leadership of the city of Trebinje for their help in the implementation of this and other projects from the health sector in Srpska.

Šeranić noted that the works will be performed by local companies.

The new hospital in Trebinje will be built in the settlement of Pridvorci, and the total value of designing, building and equipping this turnkey healthcare facility is 128,448,448 KM including VAT.

Funds for the construction of the new hospital will be provided from the budget of the Republic of Srpska, and this project represents one of the most significant undertakings of the Government of Srpska in the health system.

Prime Minister Radovan Višković, Minister of Health and Social Protection of Srpska Alen Šeranić, Minister of Health of Serbia Danica Grujičić, and His Eminence Bishop Dimitrije of Zahum-Herzegovina and Littoral attended the ceremony on the occasion of the start of the construction of a new hospital in Trebinje worth 128.5 million KM.

Mayor of Trebinje Mirko Ćurić, director of Trebinje Hospital Nedeljko Lambeta, director of “Elektroprivreda Srpska” Luka Petrović, mayors of Herzegovinian municipalities, representatives of the political and economic life of Herzegovina and numerous citizens were also present.

(Srna/World)