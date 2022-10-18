Original title: Consulate General in Vancouver reminds Chinese students to be more vigilant and beware of telecom fraud

China News Service, October 17th. According to the WeChat public account “Consular Express” of the Department of Consular Affairs of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, recently, with the opening of schools in the consular district of the Consulate General in Vancouver, the majority of overseas students have returned to school or reported to the school. The awareness of telecom fraud helps everyone to study abroad safely. The Consulate General in Vancouver warmly reminds the vast number of overseas students in the consular area: always be vigilant and beware of telecom fraud.

In recent years, especially during the epidemic, criminals have continued to impersonate the personnel of Chinese embassies and consulates abroad, the personnel of the domestic public security and law departments, the personnel of the Canadian public health and epidemic prevention department, and the personnel of express delivery companies to commit telecommunications fraud. .

The Chinese Consulate General in Vancouver reminds you that the Chinese Embassy and Consulates in Canada will not notify you by telephone or telephone recording that you have documents or packages to collect, and will not notify you through telephone or telephone recording that your passport has been fraudulently used or that domestic cases need to be dealt with , will not ask for your bank account information or ask you to transfer money; if you receive a phone call from an unknown source, you will be notified that you are suspected of participating in “transnational money laundering”, “international financial fraud”, “major economic fraud” and other cases. Or “there is an important courier not picked up”, “the credit card has been stolen”, “punished due to health and epidemic prevention”, etc., please hang up immediately without hesitation. If necessary, call the consular protection and assistance number of the Chinese Consulate General in Vancouver after hanging up the phone, or dial the 12308 hotline of the global consular protection and service emergency hotline of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of China, or check with the relevant domestic public security organs through relatives and friends. Never reveal your personal information such as ID documents, bank accounts, etc. to strangers on the phone, and don’t transfer money to strangers anyway.

If you are deceived, please report it to the local police station in time. If the defrauded money is transferred through a bank in mainland my country, you should immediately call the police number 110 in the place of your domestic household registration or ask the police for help through your domestic relatives and friends.

In order to cope with the endless telecommunications fraud, the Education and Culture Office of the Consulate General in Vancouver specially designed and developed the “Anti-Fraud Solitaire” WeChat applet to help overseas students in the consular district quickly identify telecommunications fraud and prevent them from falling into the trap of fraud. The WeChat applet “Anti-Fraud Solitaire” will be launched in the near future. Students are welcome to use and share cases. The Consulate General in Vancouver will continue to escort the vast number of overseas students in the consular district to study safely, healthily and successfully!

Ministry of Foreign Affairs Global Consular Protection and Service Emergency Hotline (24 hours):

+86-10-12308

+86-10-59913991

Consular Protection and Assistance Tel of the Consulate General in Vancouver: +1-604-336-9926Return to Sohu, see more

Editor: