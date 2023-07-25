Home » The consumer association claims that the passenger has the right to cancel because of the fire | Info
After the fire in Greece, agencies inform travelers that in case of canceling the trip, they will keep 100 percent of the money paid.

The “Effective” consumer association announced that the passenger must not be harmed if he cancels his vacation due to natural disasters in the country of destination.

“The Law on Consumer Protection provides for the right of travelers to cancel their trip due to natural disasters in the country of destination. It is stipulated that the travel organizer, in that case, has the right to reimbursement of actual expenses, but at the passenger’s request, he must provide him with an explanation, or proof of those expenses“, it is stated in the announcement, writes e gate.

It was pointed out that in recent days, after the fire in Greece, it has become common for agencies to inform travelers that in case of canceling the trip, they will keep 100 percent of the money paid, referring to the General Conditions of Travel. “That is not true. The law clearly defines that the organizer must justify its expenses. This means that the agency must provide proof that it has paid for the hotel, transportation and other services, and not just to appropriate the money of the passengers, and for what she proves she had as an expense, she can charge, the rest she must return“, it was announced.

Aleksandar Seničić stressed earlier in the interview for Mondo that there is no need to organize the arrangement due to the fires that are raging, primarily in Rhodes. If passengers did that now, they wouldn’t get their money back.

