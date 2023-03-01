Côte d’Ivoire faces a scourge which is that of the excessive consumption of adulterated alcohol by the population. This is not without consequences for this population, in this case young people who are the most affected. Something must be done to put an end to this if we want to have healthy young people to instil development in our country.

The situation

The consumption of alcohol by the Ivorian populations is a fact which, nowadays, is no longer surprising. There are plenty of opportunities to do so: reunions with friends, parties, traditional and modern ceremonies, etc. Beer, wine, liqueurs and other spirits go through it. Young people are not left out of this. It is even the fringe of the population most active in this consumption of alcohol. And it is among this category of the population that abuses are numerous and where alcohol causes damage.

Bottles containing various varieties of “koutoukou”.

We use empty bottles of manufactured beverages whose contents have been emptied. Photo credit: Arcel Boussou

Who are these young people who love alcohol?

They are pupils, school dropouts, students, tradesmen, etc. Among them, there are also civil servants or workers in the private sector. Still others ”get by” as it is commonly said, to say that they do small income-generating activities. Another category of these young people, born since the advent of the cut-and-shift of Douck Saga, engages in what is called “grazing” for money. This activity consists of scamming people on the internet, especially Westerners, even if Africans do not escape it, by using tricks and flattery. They take over the bistros and other tables of the vendors of these drinks, in all the districts and communes of the city of Abidjan and even in the interior of the country.

When do they drink this alcohol?

For those who work, after work, we meet in bars to swallow alcohol in the body, in search of a strong sensation. Others, unemployed, spend their whole day there. Some of them even sleep there. These cabarets are mostly built with scrap materials or inferior materials. Tenancières or tenants sometimes hold restaurants there to allow their customers to eat on site. Altered drinks circulate at will in these places, where topics of debate arise that appeal to passion. It is not uncommon to see discussions on political subjects or sports. We will see Leonel Messi’s supporters defend tooth and nail that he is better than Cristiano Ronaldo and vice versa, especially the day after an important match in the European Champions League. It’s the same on the political level when a news item makes the headlines. Fights are common between these young people with overflowing fanaticism.

Photo credit: Arcel Boussou

The “koutoukou”, this highly prized product

The “koutoukou” is the main product of this category of adulterated drinks consumed by young people. The “koutoukou, artisanal liqueur with many names in Côte d’Ivoire: Gbele, Fer, Margué, Koundjadjo, Akpe, Aka Bernard, Kpayôrô, etc., is produced in an artisanal way by fermentation of certain products such as palm wine, pineapple juice or sugar cane, etc., and is widely consumed by all sections of the population, including young people. Its absorption has harmful effects on the health of young people and leads them to a kind of addiction for some. Its alcohol level is not known and yet the ”koutoukou” is very popular with this segment of the population, especially those who are unemployed. There are many cabarets in the city of Abidjan as well as in other cities in the country. Our villages and camps are not left out. We see refreshment bars offering a plethora of varieties of this drink with names that are as original as they are strange: “all white”, “bitter yellow”, “4 o’clock in the morning”, “tear underpants”, Sia Guéhi”, etc. The different qualities of ”koutoukou” would have virtues: aphrodisiac for some, anti-haemorrhoidal for others. All this, in relation to the stems, roots, fruits, powders, etc., in a word, in relation to the different put in the bottles.

Overview of two bottles of “koutoukou” with various barks and roots of certain plants with various virtues. Photo credit: Arcel Boussou

What drives young people to consume gbêlê?

Are these virtues the reasons that push young people to use it? Not sure. For us, the first cause is idleness even if its consumption is not the prerogative of the unemployed. They go there first before being informed of its virtues. We even organize competitions to find out who is the best ”koutoukou” drinker in several districts. This alcohol is consumed without moderation, which then deteriorates health. It must be said that this drink is not expensive. With 100 CFA (one hundred francs), everyone can afford a tour. This may be one of the causes of its high consumption by the Ivorian populations. And its effects are immediate, the state of drunkenness, the euphoria that sometimes pushes young people to commit reprehensible acts.

Several other adulterated drinks or contraband drinks, in competition among their consumers

Alongside the ”koutoukou”, it is necessary to note the existence of sachets of liquor, cans of beer, boxes of less expensive wines, whose origins and alcohol levels they contain are unknown. It must be said that the country has banned the sale of these drinks. Despite this, we see on the outskirts of the streets, sellers of cigarettes selling them with total impunity. It is said that the drug would also circulate only at these points of sale of these prohibited drinks. These sachets and cans of questionable origin have the same effects as ”koutotukou”. It is not known if the dosages marked on the packages are accurate. Most of these products are imported from certain neighboring countries or are locally produced by clandestine companies. This shows the porosity of our borders. How do these products that are banned from sale manage to pass border controls to end up on the markets, in full view of everyone, including the authorities?

Seizure of several counterfeit drinks in Abidjan. Photo credit: Arcel Boussou

Many disastrous consequences following the consumption of adulterated drinks.

Once the stage of addiction has been reached, some young people are unrecognizable. They can no longer wash, they no longer eat properly, they no longer go home and others even sleep in cabarets or in the streets or even in the markets. The ”koutoukou” and these other contraband drinks have drug-like effects on young people. Others, in contact with people of bad morals who lead them there, become thieves, bandits.

These adulterated drinks cause many deaths among young people. In May 2016, at least three young people died after consuming adulterated alcohol, “koutoutou” or “gbêlê”, in the Aboisso region. In 2020, nine (9) people died in Abobo, in a commune of Abidjan, after consuming adulterated alcohol.

Many illnesses are cited as being caused by the consumption of these beverages. These include brain disorders, respiratory disorders, blindness, etc.

How to fight against the consumption of adulterated alcohol?

If nothing is done to put rigor in their prohibition and repression, the Ivorian youth, who must get to work to build their country, will be ruined and head straight for the wall.

To effectively fight against the consumption of these products:

The production of “koutoukou” must be supervised or simply banned. Controls at the country’s borders must be stepped up to prevent adulterated imported drinks from entering Côte d’Ivoire.

We must dismantle the clandestine companies that are engaged in the manufacture of these drinks.

It happens that security agents get their hands on people in possession of adulterated drinks in general security operations, as was the case recently near Anyama where a clandestine unit manufacturing contraband drinks was discovered . But perhaps the government really needs to work on the problem of consumption among young people, students or not, for whom the consequences are enormous, in order to provide vigorous and above all appropriate responses.

