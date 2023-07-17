The contest for the competition in Šekovići | Info

On Wednesday, July 26, in Šekovići, as part of the “Cool July” event, an evening of sermons will be held.

“This year we will hold a speech competition for the third time in a row. The jury at the speech evening consists of Rajko Lazić, MA, lawyer, secretary of the Red Cross of Bosnia and Herzegovina, military priest Ivan Savinović and Prof. Dr. Dimitrije Ćeranić,” say the organizers and invite all interested students and high school students to apply.

Conditions: The speech must be free of swearing, as well as without national, racial and any other type of insult, discrimination and disparagement.

The length of the speech is between 5 and 7 minutes.

Send the text of the sermon to the address [email protected] until July 24. After reviewing the text of the speech, the author will be invited to participate in the speech contest.

The previous year’s winner of our speech contest was Simeon Petković from the Faculty of Law in East Sarajevo. Ten days after the victory in Šekovići, Simeon won the famous “Nušićijada” with the same speech.

Cash prizes are provided for the first three places, and one prize goes to the contestant who receives the most votes from the audience.

