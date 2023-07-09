Title: US Supply of Prohibited Cluster Munitions to Ukraine Raises Concerns and Criticism

Author: Xinhua News Agency Reporter

Date: July 7th

The US government’s recent announcement of an additional $800 million worth of military aid to Ukraine, including cluster munitions categorized as prohibited under US law, has sparked a series of critical questions. The use and dangers associated with cluster munitions, the reasons behind the US decision, as well as the reactions from various parties, are now being examined closely.

Cluster munitions are bombs or shells composed of numerous small explosives. When dropped, these small bombs scatter over a wide area and detonate upon impact with the ground or after a certain time. However, the risk lies in the fact that some of these bomblets fail to detonate and become unexploded ordnance, posing a long-term threat to civilians in the vicinity.

Notably, cluster munitions have a higher lethality rate and are more likely to cause civilian casualties compared to conventional munitions. The US military has employed cluster munitions in previous conflicts such as the Vietnam War, the Gulf War, the Kosovo War, the Afghanistan War, and the Iraq War, resulting in significant damage to civilian infrastructure and numerous civilian casualties.

US National Security Adviser Sullivan defended the decision to provide cluster munitions to Ukraine, expressing concern that without ammunition, Russia may occupy more Ukrainian territory, which is deemed unacceptable by the United States.

The US Department of Defense released a statement attributing the decision to extensive consultations with Congress, US allies, and partners. The exact number of cluster munitions supplied has not been announced, but it was noted that they are fired from 155mm caliber howitzers. Furthermore, the US Department of Defense spokesperson stated that the latest test data showed the dud rate for cluster munitions has dropped to no higher than 2.35%, emphasizing careful selection.

However, supplying cluster munitions to Ukraine violates US laws that prohibit the production, use, or transfer of such munitions with a dud rate greater than 1%. According to reports by The Washington Post, the cluster munitions being supplied to Ukraine contain 72 small bombs, with a dud rate of approximately 6% — meaning that at least four bomblets do not explode from each cluster bomb fired.

The decision to provide cluster munitions has drawn criticism and concern from several parties. The UN Secretary-General’s deputy spokesman, Farhan Haq, expressed the desire for a halt in the use of cluster munitions on the battlefield. Democratic senators Patrick Leahy and Jeff Merkley labeled the decision a grave mistake, warning of severe moral and political consequences for the US. Russian officials, including vice chairman of the Russian Federation Council Kosachev and Ambassador Antonov, accused the US of disregarding the viewpoints of experts and legislators and ignoring the inhumane consequences of cluster munitions, which put civilians at risk.

Additionally, at least 38 human rights organizations in the US have publicly opposed the supply of cluster munitions to Ukraine.

While the US government continues to provide military aid to Ukraine amid the ongoing crisis, with over $40 billion in aid already provided, there is growing opposition among Americans who question the allocation of significant funds to overseas conflicts like the Ukraine crisis. Russia has also criticized Western countries, led by the US, for further exacerbating the situation.

This decision by the US government to supply prohibited cluster munitions to Ukraine continues to raise concerns and critiques from various parties, with the long-term impact on civilians and the potential consequences of such actions remaining uncertain.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

