The controversial exchange between Solomon Islands newspapers and China

Two journalistic investigations, del Guardian and the investigative journalism organization Organized Crime and Corruption Reporting Projectrevealed how China has funded the Solomon Star, a leading Solomon Islands newspaper, in exchange for a commitment to speak positively about its activities in the country. The Solomon Islands are one of the Pacific countries in which China has been working for some time to strengthen its influence, and the survey just published shows how this work also includes greater control over local information, to the detriment of its independence.

The investigation by the Organized Crime and Corruption Reporting Project is based on interviews with local journalists and on the reading of documents and communications within the Solomon Star. According to what emerged, the newspaper would have received the equivalent of almost 130 thousand euros to “promote the truth about China‘s generosity and its real intentions to help the development” of the country.

According to anonymous sources inside the newspaper heard instead from Guardianthe economic support sent by China to the newspaper would also come in the form of cars, cameras, laptops, iPhones and a drone, sent to the newspaper in exchange for a commitment to “be a little more sensitive in dealing with issues relating to China » said one of the reporters.

One of the documents contained in the investigations shows how the Solomon Star received the funding after giving “repeated and explicit” assurances that it would publish articles to promote the work of the Chinese government. The document contains a first request for funding made in 2022 since Solomon Star to the Chinese embassy, ​​where the newspaper asked for the sum to replace equipment described as obsolete, including a printer and a radio transmission tower. The sending of the request was confirmed by two executives of the newspaper, who declined to comment.

In the loan application, the Solomon Star it stated that outdated equipment caused delays in the release of editions and “restricted the flow of news about China‘s bountiful and meteoric economic and infrastructural development in the Solomon Islands”. The request also contained a series of commitments that the newspaper said it was willing to undertake to promote China‘s “good will” and its role as “the most generous and trusted development partner” in the Solomon Islands.

The funding has indeed arrived and the equipment has been purchased, as confirmed by the equipment supplier, G2 Systems Print Supply Division, to the Organized Crime and Corruption Reporting Project.

The request for funding and the list of commitments expressed by Solomon Star had been communicated to the Chinese embassy in July 2022, a few months after the signing of a security agreement between the Solomon Islands and China, which had further consolidated the bond between the two countries (much contested in the Islands and subject to strong protests). A few months after the signing of that agreement, China had taken steps to make contact with local newspapers and media: the agreement was signed in March, and already in April 2022 the Chinese embassy had called a long meeting on Zoom to make meet some Chinese news organizations with others from the Solomon Islands.

At that meeting were present both representatives of the Solomon Star that those of another Solomon Islands newspaper, theIsland Sunto which in 2021 the Chinese embassy had delivered some new computers “to support the newspaper’s role in disseminating information during the challenges of the Covid-19 pandemic”.

Ofani Eremae, the former editor of the newspaper, told al Guardian that he would also have received other objects in addition to the computers: he did not specify which ones, and in relation to theIsland Sun there is no evidence of any commitments to speak in a certain way about China, unlike what emerged for the Solomon Star. Eremae, however, has resigned as director of theIsland Sun last December and expressed grave concerns about how ties with China were undermining his newspaper’s independence.

relative to Solomon Starthe investigation of Guardian he also cites an email circulated among staff members in which internal tensions emerge over the newspaper’s address and how to cover relations with China. After a visit to China by the Prime Minister of the Solomon Islands, Manasseh Sogavare, the newspaper had devoted a front page to how much the prime minister’s trip and stay abroad had cost. In the aforementioned email, a staff member had complained about the editorial choice, arguing that the piece could have been read as a criticism of China and that this would have made relations between the newspaper and the Chinese embassy much more complicated.

This week the Solomon Star published an editorial in which he claimed he had no «nothing to hide», that it has not published news in any way favorable to China and that it has not diminished its independence. The newspaper also claimed that it had also asked Australia and the United States for funding, but received no response.

Relations between the Solomon Islands and China have become increasingly close especially since 2019, when the two countries formalized their diplomatic ties and the Islands severed those they had with Taiwan, a country that China claims as part of its national territory . According to reported at the time from ABC Newsin exchange, China would have promised the Solomon Islands government about 730 million dollars (about 650 million euros) in economic aid, a move that Taiwan had strongly criticized, accusing the Chinese government of resorting to «dollar diplomacy» to buy your allies.