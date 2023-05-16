The controversy in Spain over politicians with a past as ETA terrorists

There has been controversy in Spain for several days over the fact that in the local elections of 28 May EH Bildu, the political coalition representing the Basque autonomists, had nominated seven people who had previously belonged to the Basque terrorist organization ETA and had been convicted of serious crimes, including some political assassinations. These seven people have all served their sentences, but the political scandal was so bad that they were forced to announce the withdrawal of their candidacies on Tuesday.

Despite the announcement of the withdrawal, the controversies against Bildu are still intense: the Basque coalition supports the centre-left government of Socialist Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez from outside, and the centre-right opposition is taking advantage of this to try to attack Sánchez and to transform the issue of Bildu’s seven candidates in a national scandal. The far-right Vox party and some more radical members of the Popular Party, the main center-right party, have even called for the dissolution of Bildu, a political force that has existed for over 10 years.

Bildu is a coalition of small left-wing Basque independence and autonomist parties founded in 2012 by Arnaldo Otegi, one of the most important figures of Basque independence. It was born after the end of the terrorist and military activity of ETA (Euskadi Ta Askatasuna, which in Basque means “Basque Country and Freedom”), the Basque independence group which for decades, especially between the 1960s and 1980s, committed terrible attacks that overall they caused 855 deaths and thousands of injuries.

In October 2011, the heavily weakened ETA completely renounced the use of force after negotiations with the Spanish government and disbanded as a military organization. What was its political arm, the Batasuna party, dissolved a couple of years later, and in the meantime many of its members joined new parties which then largely merged into Bildu.

The coalition therefore has a past that has obvious links to the history of ETA, but it cannot be called the terrorist group’s “political heir” as its critics claim: for ten years Bildu has been an accepted and widely recognized political party both locally and in the national parliament, where it has some deputies and senators.

In the administrative elections of May 28 in Spain, there will be a vote to renew the local governments of 12 autonomous communities (that is, the equivalent of the Italian regions) including the Basque Country. In addition, the administrations of over 8,000 municipalities will be renewed. The electoral campaign is very lively, because these elections are seen as an anticipation of the general elections that will have to be held by the end of the year.

The controversy against Bildu began after Covite, an association of ETA victims, had denounced that 44 former members of ETA were candidates for municipal councilors in various cities of the Basque Country on the coalition lists. Of these 44, seven had been convicted of very serious blood crimes.

After days of controversy, the seven candidates convicted of the most serious crimes sent on Tuesday a letter to the Basque newspaper I am in which they announced their withdrawal from the lists. Since election day is very close and the electoral lists have already been finalized, the seven cannot be excluded from the ballots, but they have guaranteed that if they are elected as city councilors in their respective cities they will resign their office.

Among the seven signatories to the letter are people convicted of murder, attempted murder or having participated in attacks in which people died.

In the letter, however, the seven candidates defend the other 37 candidates (of the 44 initially accused by the Covite association) saying that none of the others had committed serious crimes, and that if they had been tried for terrorism it was because they had been victims of the “todo es” strategy ETA” (“everything is ETA”), which was put into practice in the early 2000s by the conservative government of José María Aznar and which provided for very harsh treatment even for simple sympathizers of the Basque independence cause, including journalists and lawyers.

However, the withdrawal of the candidacy of the seven convicted of serious crimes did not completely stop the controversy. Alberto Núñez Feijóo, the leader of the Popular Party, said on Tuesday that withdrawing was a good first step, but his statements were contradicted by Isabel Díaz Ayuso, the powerful governor of the autonomous community of Madrid who is part of the more radical wing of the party, which on Monday he had asked that all of Bildu be outlawed for its alleged links to Basque terrorism. Vox, the far-right party, had asked for the same.