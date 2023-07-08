Title: US Supply of Cluster Munitions Violates Domestic Law, Raises Concerns in Ukraine Crisis

Date: July 7th, 2022

Byline: Xinhua News Agency reporter

Xinhua News Agency, Washington – The United States government’s recent announcement to provide Ukraine with an additional $800 million worth of military aid, including cluster munitions classified as prohibited by US law, has sparked widespread debate and concerns regarding the impact on the ongoing Ukraine crisis.

Cluster munitions, consisting of multiple small ammunition enclosed within a larger bomb or artillery shell, have demonstrated their destructive potential in past conflicts. Upon release, these smaller bombs scatter across a large area and may detonate upon impact, posing a significant risk to civilians. The US military’s historical use of cluster munitions in conflicts such as the Vietnam War, the Gulf War, the Kosovo War, the Afghanistan War, and the Iraq War resulted in numerous civilian casualties and the destruction of civilian infrastructure.

The decision by the United States to provide cluster munitions to Ukraine, despite the legal constraints, stems from concerns over Russia’s potential territorial expansion in the absence of sufficient ammunition supplies for Ukraine. US National Security Adviser Sullivan argued that the US cannot accept the possibility of Russia seizing additional Ukrainian territory.

The US Department of Defense, in justifying the move, stated that the decision was made after extensive consultations with Congress, allies, and partners. The specific number of cluster munitions to be provided has not been disclosed, but the list of weapons and equipment indicates they will be fired by 155mm caliber howitzers. The US asserts that the latest test data shows the dud rate of these cluster munitions to be no higher than 2.35%, attributing the low rate to careful selection.

However, this supply of cluster munitions is in violation of US law, which prohibits the transfer of cluster munitions with a dud rate greater than 1%. Reports suggest that the cluster munitions provided to Ukraine contain 72 small bombs with a dud rate of approximately 6%, meaning that, on average, at least four of these small bomblets may fail to detonate.

The decision has drawn international criticism, with the United Nations expressing concern over the continued use of cluster munitions, and Russian officials accusing the United States of involvement in the Russia-Ukraine conflict at the cost of civilian lives. In the US, Democratic senators Patrick Leahy and Jeff Merkley have strongly condemned the decision, warning of a heavy moral and political price that the country must pay.

A total of 38 human rights organizations have publicly opposed the US supply of cluster munitions to Ukraine, further intensifying the controversy surrounding the decision. Opponents argue that the provision of such weapons only exacerbates the conflict and threatens civilian lives.

The US government has been providing military aid to Ukraine since the escalation of the crisis in February of the preceding year, totaling over $40 billion across more than 40 batches. However, this support has increasingly faced criticism domestically, with growing opposition to allocating significant funds for overseas conflicts like the Ukraine crisis. Russia, in particular, has repeatedly accused Western countries, led by the United States, of “fueling the fire” in the region.

As public discourse intensifies, the implications of the US supply of cluster munitions on the Ukraine crisis remain a contentious issue both domestically and internationally.

