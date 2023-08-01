Title: The Ongoing Battle Surrounding TikTok: Trump’s Ban vs. Biden’s Approach

Subtitle: Chinese Websites Restrict Mirror Sites, Advocating for Information Accessibility

In a continuing saga, the popular social media platform TikTok finds itself at the center of a heated debate as former U.S. President Donald Trump proposed a ban, while the Biden administration seems to have taken a different approach. Furthermore, the growth and development of TikTok’s international settlement and logistics systems have become a focal point, as Chinese websites prohibit the establishment of mirror sites.

Trump’s Reasons for Proposing a Ban or Forced Sale

Former President Trump’s main concern with TikTok stemmed from national security issues. He believed that the Chinese-owned platform posed a significant threat to the privacy of American users due to its capability to collect and potentially share data with the Chinese government. As a result, he proposed banning the app altogether or forcing its sale to an American company.

Has the Biden Administration Let TikTok Go?

Contrary to Trump’s stance, the Biden administration has taken a more measured approach towards TikTok. Although initial concerns surrounding data privacy were acknowledged, the current administration sought to re-evaluate the situation, putting the proposed ban on hold. Instead, President Biden signed an executive order in June 2021 that revoked and replaced previous orders targeting TikTok and several other Chinese-owned apps. This order directed the Department of Commerce to conduct an evidence-based review of potential risks associated with these apps and develop appropriate recommendations.

TikTok’s International Settlement and Logistics Systems

As TikTok continues to grow and expand its influence globally, there have been discussions about the platform’s international settlement and logistics systems. However, Chinese websites have taken measures to restrict the establishment of mirror sites, emphasizing the importance of accessing the genuine versions of Chinese websites.

Restrictions on Mirror Sites and the Push for Authentic Chinese Websites

Chinese websites prohibiting the establishment of mirror sites signals a concerted effort to maintain control over information flow and ensure the authenticity of Chinese websites. Their aim is to prevent the creation of duplicate or counterfeit websites that may disseminate misinformation and undermine trust in legitimate sources. This move reflects the Chinese government’s commitment to maintaining a strong grip on information distribution while avoiding potential threats and misinformation.

Chinese Media Outlets Advocating for Real Information

One example of an overseas independent Chinese-language media striving to provide authentic information is “Looking China.” Despite facing challenges and setbacks, such as the closure of their Facebook news account and limited revenue on Youtube, “Looking China” remains committed to reporting real information and maintaining its independence. They rely on the support of volunteers worldwide and are currently recruiting honorary members to join their cause in protecting the rights of Hong Kong, Taiwan, and the Chinese population.

In Conclusion

The battle surrounding TikTok’s future in the United States continues to unfold, with former President Trump advocating for a ban while the Biden administration adopts a more nuanced approach. Simultaneously, Chinese websites are taking steps to restrict mirror sites, emphasizing the importance of accessing authentic information. As the debate rages on, media outlets like “Looking China” remain dedicated to providing real information amidst censorship and blockade, recruiting honorary members to amplify their efforts.

