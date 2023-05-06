Home » The corpses rise to two after the new tragedy off the coast of Lampedusa
The corpses rise to two after the new tragedy off the coast of Lampedusa

The corpses rise to two after the new tragedy off the coast of Lampedusa

The number of bodies recovered at sea in the last few hours has risen to two. They are victims of two different tragedies of immigration in the Mediterranean Sea en route to Lampedusa. The corpse of a migrant in an advanced state of “saponification”…

See also  The death toll from the collapse of a residential building in Florida rises to 64, 76 people are still missing

