- The corruption storm continues!The Deputy Minister of Defense resigned, the Deputy Director of the President’s Office was dismissed, Zelensky: Officials are prohibited from going abroad for non-official purposes daily economic news
- Zelensky focuses on fighting clean and honest wars or forcing officials suspected of corruption to resign RFI – Radio France Internationale
- Uganda corruption case exposed!The Deputy Director of the President’s Office, the Deputy Attorney General, and the heads of the 4 states resigned, Zelensky: Key decisions will be made to eradicate corruption Outlook Oriental Weekly
- Senior Ukrainian officials resign over corruption allegations Lianhe Zaobao
- Several top Ukrainian officials resign amid anti-corruption drive 8world News, Lifestyle and Entertainment
- View full coverage on Google News
See also Nearly all filters of Fukushima nuclear sewage treatment equipment were damaged and TEPCO was criticized again jqknews